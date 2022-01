Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more The fortunes of both major political parties this year might conceivably turn, at least in part, on something as prosaic as grocery store shelves. Specifically, on what items are in stock or not (and what their prices are) everywhere from Kroger to Costco, Walmart, and other major grocery chains in the US. We’ll have more to say about that dynamic in a moment. Meantime, it’s not just shortages or the lack thereof that comprise the most noteworthy parts of the grocery store experience right now. There...

JOE BIDEN ・ 9 HOURS AGO