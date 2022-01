Manufacturing has resumed at Foxconn's Sriperumbudur, southern India iPhone plant, with a fraction of the staff working that it had when it shut down. Following Foxconn India's announcement that it had taken "corrective actions" to address staff, government, and Apple concerns, it has begun production. The plant was closed down following worker protests on December 18, and Apple continues to keep it on probation until issues are confirmed to be resolved.

