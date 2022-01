Global economic recoveries are happening around the world despite the swift rise in COVID cases from the Omicron variant, and this should help benefit the Canadian dollar. “The Canadian dollar is expected to strengthen over the coming year as global economic recovery continues from the COVID-19 crisis but gains for the currency could be kept in check by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll showed,” a Reuters report notes. “The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for the Canadian dollar to strengthen 1% to 1.26 per U.S. dollar, or 79.37 U.S. cents in three months, compared to 1.25 in last month’s forecast.”

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO