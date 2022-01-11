ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiggle Physics 111: PlayStation VR2; Mario Kart 9 Rumors

By Jim Metzendorf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we report on Sony's unveiling of the PlayStation VR2, which looks to ready...

mxdwn.com

PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced, Details & Specs Revealed

Last year, Sony and PlayStation revealed that a new, next-generation VR system is coming. Today, during Sony’s CES 2022 Keynote, they officially revealed PlayStation VR2 and the new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Senior Vice President, Platform Experience said “PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world-class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.” PlayStation VR2 builds on the innovations brought on from PS5 and offers a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

The Crossover Characters That Deserve to be in Mario Kart 9

As rumors spread once again throughout January, the idea of a possible Mario Kart 9 announcement has been making the rounds across social media. With the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch, the franchise continued to expand upon its crossover lineup with the additions of the Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, and a new costume for Link inspired by his look from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But why stop there? We may not be asking for a “Nintendo Kart” crossover game, but these are just a few characters from outside the Super Mario Bros. franchise that deserves to be in Mario Kart 9.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name and Horizon game

Sony has confirmed the name of its next VR headset: unsurprisingly, it’s going to be called PlayStation VR2. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the name as part of Sony’s CES 2022 presentation, in a move reminiscent of two years ago when the PS5 logo was first revealed on stage in Vegas amid much fanfare. (It looked like the PS3 and PS4 logos but with a 5.)
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

PlayStation VR2 Announced with Horizon Call of the Mountain

Sony today announced its next generation virtual reality system for the PlayStation 5, titled PlayStation VR2, and their new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. While no photos were released, the company says PlayStation VR2 takes virtual reality “gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before.”
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PlayStation VR2 and VR2 Sense: the new Sony controllers

To the CES 2022 there is also Sony and took advantage of the event to reveal some interesting news concerning gamers and theirs PlayStation 5. In fact, the new one will arrive on the market during the year PlayStation VR2 headset and the relative VR2 Sense controller, which will make the experience even more immersive.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in ‘active development’

According to an industry analyst, Mario Kart 9 is currently in development and could be teased as soon as this year. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz about his predictions for what will happen over the next year in gaming, Tokyo-based industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto says that while he’s aware that Mario Kart 8 is still a best-seller on Nintendo Switch, “Mario Kart 9 is in active development”.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returns to UK chart top spot

This week’s UK physical sales chart takes us to 1st January, revealing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling title between Christmas and New Year’s Day. (Happy new year, by the way.) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has proven itself to be the ‘go-to’ game for the Switch; the...
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in the works at Nintendo

It’s been years since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came out, and one games industry insider claims a sequel is in development at Nintendo. In a story by GamesIndustry.biz, Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games made several bold predictions about what we might see from video games in 2022. Of all his talking points, one regarding the return of a certain kart-racing series is particularly grin-inducing.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

Back in stock: Hot Wheels' Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. If you happen to be a person of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation VR2 Sounds Impressive! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann teasing the company is working on multiple game projects while speaking at a Sony CES 2022 briefing. Also during the event, Sony revealed PlayStation VR2 and a new entry in the Horizon series called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

PlayStation VR2: Release date, specs, & more

PlayStation has unveiled a brand new VR system, sharing details about the specs, controller design, and more. The last two years have been massive for PlayStation, not only releasing a variety of extremely successful games such as Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, and Deathloop but also because it released its next generation of consoles with the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Sony PlayStation VR2 for the PS5 is finally official

We already knew the PlayStation VR2 was coming, and Sony used its CES 2022 to introduce the next-gen virtual reality (VR) headset. The company unveiled the name of the new device and the controllers that will come with it and revealed some of the features VR gamers can expect from Sony’s next VR gaming rig. The PSVR2 and PSVR2 Sense controllers will work with the PS5, although Sony is yet to disclose availability information. We have no idea when the PSVR2 will hit stores or Sony’s price for it. Similarly, we have no idea what design changes the PSVR2 will bring. Sony only teased the design of the new Sense-branded controller during the short presentation and revealed the PSVR2 specs.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Mario Kart 9 is in development and will arrive with 'a new twist'

In what is easily the most surprising gaming news of 2022 so far, it appears that Mario Kart 9 could debut in some fashion this year. Whether or not we'll be able to get our hand on the game is another story entirely but it would be nice to see something from the next game in the hugely popular franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Sony’s next VR Headset is the PlayStation VR2

It’s the CES season which means if you’re a tech aficionado, there’s a ton of new products and concepts to look out for! Be it Samsung’s push towards home automation or Sony’s new QD-OLED TVs, brands are busy showcasing their cutting-edge technology to the world. Apart from the brand new mini-LED TVs, Sony made another announcement that’s going to excite all the gaming enthusiasts out there. The brand has confirmed that its next-gen VR headset is going to be called the PlayStation VR2. Sony has also outlined some features of the PS VR2 and the all-new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller that was previewed earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Playstation VR2 Might Hit the Stores This Year

Read about the new reports suggesting a release date of PlayStation VR2 and hinting at the type of games Sony plans for the hardware. Yesterday, Sony announced PlayStation VR2. However, we did not get a release date yet. Now there are reports that the new hardware should hit the market by the end of this year. Daniel Ahmad - a verified analyst working for Niko Partners - is the source of this information. The said company specializes in the study of the gaming market in Asia.
VIDEO GAMES

