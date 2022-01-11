ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Are Who We Are', 'It' & 'Shazam!' Star Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With WME

By Matt Grobar
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Actor Jack Dylan Grazer ( We Are Who We Are , It and Shazam! franchises) has signed with WME for representation.

Grazer is perhaps best known for his turn in We Are Who We Are , the HBO drama co-created and directed by Call Me by Your Name ’s Luca Guadagnino. In that series, which saw him starring alongside Jordan Kirstine Seamón and Chloë Sevigny, he portrayed Fraser Wilson, a 14-year-old coming of age on a military base in Chioggia, Italy.

The 18-year-old found his breakout role as The Losers Club member Eddie Kaspbrak in Andy Muschietti’s Warner Bros. horror films It and It: Chapter Two , based on Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel of the same name. He would later build on his relationship with the studio as one of the stars of its DC comic book pic Shazam! and its upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods .

Grazer recently voiced the lead role of Alberto Scorfano in Pixar’s Oscar-contending animated feature Luca , from director Enrico Casarosa. He also recently voiced lead Barney Pudowski in 20th Century Studios’ Ron Gone Wrong , which is currently available for streaming on Disney+, and wrapped the independent feature Dreamin’ Wild with Casey Affleck.

WME’s signing of Grazer follows its addition of clients including Deepwater Horizon screenwriter Matt Sand, Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom, rapper, music mogul and entrepreneur Sean Combs, The Greatest Showman ’s Zac Efron, comedian Tom Segura, rapper Daddy Yankee and Ramy EPs Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch.

Grazer continues to be represented by Todd Tanguay and Iconic Ink Management.

IN THIS ARTICLE
