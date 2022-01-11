ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Goonies child star Martha Plimpton is unrecognisable 37 years on from playing Stef

By Jill Robinson
 5 days ago

THE Goonies is one of the most iconic films of the 1980s following a group of teens on the hunt for hidden treasure.

The movie was released in 1985 and starred Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin and Sean Astin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYsbq_0dif7Hsk00
Martha Plimpton played Stef in The Goonies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAUUQ_0dif7Hsk00
The star was already an actress and model before landing the role

While most of the characters were male, two female characters played a key part in the adventure, Andy and Stef.

The latter was played by Martha Plimpton, who was already a model and actor when she was cast in the film.

After The Goonies, she carried on starring in films such as The Mosquito Coast and Running on Empty.

After moving from childhood to adulthood, Martha continued to act, but in more TV projects than big screen releases.

These have included big shows such as ER, Raising Hope and The Good Wife.

Her most recent acting credits include a TV series called Generation, where she plays Megan, and A Town Called Malice, which is currently in pre-production.

Martha previously opened up about how she felt about her career around the time of The Goonies, telling Believer Mag: "By nature, I have been given an odd face. My face moves and does odd things when I express myself.

"That’s not a great quality if you want to be an ingenue. An ingenue is a pretty girl who it’s easy to project your emotions and fantasies onto. I come with baggage.

"I come with muscles in my face that move when I talk in ways that I’m not conscious of. I’m not a typical romantic lead."

She continued: "At that age, in movies, I was always going to be a character actress, because of biology and my face. This turned out to be a really good thing.

"At the time, I was frustrated by it because I wanted to play lead roles and do more complicated work, and at that time, in the 1980s and partially in the ’90s, character work for women my age was nonexistent.

"I was always going to be the best friend—every line was a question."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voMvL_0dif7Hsk00
Martha has continued to act in a number of TV shows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwmPX_0dif7Hsk00
Martha starred in Raising Hope

Comments / 66

Gary Wolkowitz
4d ago

she still looks the same. the writer of this article needs a better pair of glasses or maybe a telescope up close. the writer is practically blind. I've seen the Goonoes and Plimpton in Raising Hope. no real change

Reply
33
Prysm
2d ago

She's very recognizable. I loved Raising Hope! Her name was Virginia and her husband Burt had a T-shirt that said "I'd rather be in Virginia" LOL!!

Reply
6
Laura Moore
5d ago

These articles are written purely for the folks who love to complain..come on now...just read through the comments...lol

Reply
7
