The Flight Attendant - Season 2 - Sharon Stone Joins Cast

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

The critically acclaimed, breakthrough Max Original series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT has added Sharon Stone as a recurring guest star for the second season. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare.

www.spoilertv.com

Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden's tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie's relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie's (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare.
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
uticaphoenix.net

Sharon Stone Joins Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s ‘THE FLIGHT

The critically acclaimed, breakthrough Max Original series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT has added Sharon Stone as a recurring guest star for the second season. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare. Season one, currently available on HBO Max, was nominated for nine Emmys®, winning for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
goodhousekeeping.com

Kaley Cuoco Drops Major Bombshell About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco just shared some big news about the upcoming second season of The Flight Attendant. This week, Kaley posted on Instagram a photo of herself with actress Sharon Stone that got the internet talking. “Welp, I can finally share this news .. hi mom, I 💜 you 😍😍😍😍 @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax,” she captioned the picture.
vitalthrills.com

HBO Reveals Kimi, Final Destination and Flight Attendant Season 2 Casting

HBO Max has revealed two new projects from New Line Cinema — Kimi and a new Final Destination movie — and more casting for The Flight Attendant Season 2. Coming to HBO Max on February 10, 2022, Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi is an original thriller starring Zoë Kravitz.
tvinsider.com

‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast

Michael Imperioli, best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in mob series The Sopranos, is returning to HBO as he joins Mike White‘s comedy-drama The White Lotus. As first reported by Deadline, Imperioli is set to play Dominic Di Grasso, a character staying at the White Lotus resort with his elderly father and son, a recent college graduate. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member confirmed for the show’s second season, though it was previously reported that Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge will return.
spoilertv.com

Immigrant - Murray Bartlett Joins Cast

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant; He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men–and most of all, show biz.
spoilertv.com

Found - Missing Person Drama Ordered To Pilot by NBC

Produced by: Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. EP/W: Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Rock My Soul Productions) NW/EP: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden (Berlanti Productions); Lindsay Dunn (Rock My Soul Productions) Logline: In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing...
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

Sharon Stone took on a very different look this week as her big secret was finally revealed to fans. The 63-year-old underwent a dramatic hair transformation, swapping her trademark pixie cut - which she has recently grown out into a super-short bob - for long, luscious locks for her new role in The Flight Attendant. The news of her upcoming appearance on season two of the comedy-drama was announced on Wednesday, with co-star Kaley Cuoco giving fans a glimpse at Sharon's gorgeous new look.
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
spoilertv.com

Degrassi - Reprisal Of Original Ordered To Series By HBO MAX

Jan. 13, 2022—Burbank, CA; Toronto, ON—School is back in session at HBO Max as WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced today it has greenlit Degrassi, a brand-new version of WildBrain’s award-winning youth franchise of the same name. The new teen and family series helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things, The Royals) will include 10 hour-long episodes and is expected to launch in the US exclusively on HBO Max in 2023. Additionally, HBO Max has picked up the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of the franchise’s longest running and most popular installment, Degrassi: The Next Generation which will become available on the platform this spring. Degrassi will also become available at a later date on Cartoon Network.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.14 - Unto the Breach - Press Release

As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.
IndieWire

Sure Things, New Blood, and Wild Cards Abound in the TV Awards Race

Here we are, halfway through the month of January and there’s no better time to take a moment and check-in on the state of TV’s winter awards season (and beyond.) Just this week saw the announcement of Golden Globe winners, in addition to nominations for both the Writers Guild Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Plus, the nominees for the Critics Choice Awards and Indie Spirit Awards are still outstanding, so here’s where things stand heading into upcoming weeks, which will see nominations for the ACE Eddie Awards, Annie Awards, DGA, and PGA, to name a few. But before we...
