Kirby Smart Secured Huge Bonus for Winning National Championship: Here’s How Much

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart has done the impossible: take down Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Jan. 10, 2022, Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. As a result, Smart is getting more than another trophy for his collection.

“Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get a $200,000 bonus for the Bulldogs winning the CFP National Championship over Alabama,” tweeted Steve Berkowitz of USA Today Sports. Combining that with Smart’s other bonuses for the year spells out a hefty payday.

Firstly, Smart secured bonuses for winning SEC Coach the year as well as making the SEC Championship. Afterward, he won an additional $250,000 for defeating Michigan at the Orange Bowl. His extra bonuses then totaled up to $650,000. Adding in his new winnings for Georgia beating Alabama, Smart is netting $850,000 in bonuses.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban isn’t far behind. According to Berkowitz, he will be bringing home bonuses totaling $725,000. Additionally, each of the Georgia assistant coaches will receive bonuses.

“Georgia football assistant coaches each get a bonus equal to 10% of their base salary for winning the CFP National Championship,” tweeted Berkowitz. “For the season, each will end up with a bonus equal to 55% of their base salary. For coordinators Dan Lanning and Todd Monken, that’s $214,500.”

Because of the intense rivalry between Georgia and Alabama, tensions were high heading into the game. Historically, the Crimson Tide is the team to beat, so this is no small victory for the Bulldogs and their fans.

Brantley Gilbert Wants a Georgia Bulldogs Tattoo

One such fan is country Musician Brantley Gilbert. A Georgia fan himself, Gilbert declared that if Georgia won the game, he would get a tattoo to commemorate the CFP Championship.

“Right here, buddy, wide open,” the singer said to former Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray. Gilbert gestured to his shoulder. Murray responded: “Listen, it’s the year for Georgia fans to get over the hump, am I wrong? Let’s go. Braves won, Dawgs gotta win Monday night. Let’s just push through.”

“Dude, I really feel like the Braves knocked out the curse,” Gilbert replied, referencing the popular fan belief that all Georgia sports teams are doomed to lose. “It’s game-time, baby!” Even so, Gilbert was hesitant about Georgia’s chances.

“Man, I’m nervous,” Gilbert added. “Just because Alabama is Alabama. [Nick] Saban’s a beast. We can’t not acknowledge that that program is un-freakin-believable. Just play like they played the rest of the season. Alabama’s whole season was riding on [the SEC Championship Game]. Maybe we didn’t have as much to lose from it. Maybe that got them geared up and they’ll come in the second time. And wear them out.”

Since the Bulldogs pulled through with the win, expect Gilbert to sport some new ink.