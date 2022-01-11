ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Underdog Story: How Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Went From Walk-on to National Championship Player of the Game

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em2pO_0dif3yXT00

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 2022 National Champions. The Dawgs came away with a 33-18 over the Crimson Tide in Indy on Monday night. The Bulldogs avenged a devastating loss to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta in the SEC title game a month ago. To get back to this point the Bulldogs had to take care of the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. They did just that and ran the gauntlet to win their first title since 1980. They did it, with a former walk-on quarterback in Stetson Bennett who outdueled the Heisman winner Bryce Young to lead the Bulldogs to victory on Monday night.

Bennett’s story is like that of Kurt Warner’s in St. Louis and his magic run that ended with the Rams knocking off the Tennessee Titans to win the Super Bowl in 1999. It was kind of like that for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Before the season, nobody thought that the National Championship Player of the Game would be that former two-star. Everything was about J.T. Daniels and his Heisman potential at Georgia. Instead, it was all about Stetson who led the Bulldogs to the promised land.

Stetson Bennett Insight

Bennett was not the starter at the beginning of the season. It was Daniels and the focus was on the former transfer out of USC and all the possibilities that he brought to the program. However, due to injuries, Bennett got the call and ran with it. He told the AJC, “There comes a point and time when you become a player that you can’t be a fan anymore.” He had to look at himself as QB1 for the Georgia Bulldogs, the team he grew up idolizing as a fan. He was no longer a fan, he was the guy in charge of leading the most talented team in the country to a National Title game.

Bennett concluded, “I don’t really know when that switch was, and I don’t really know why, but you kind of flip a switch when you go through the day-to-day and you know all these guys. You can’t really be a fan anymore.”

Bennett had to treat it all as a business. He got the flip phone and blocked out the noise. He was not a fan on the sidelines or the quarterback who played the Baker Mayfield role years earlier. This was Stetson Bennett’s team and the Georgia Bulldogs fans needed him to step up for the Dawgs to win a National Title. Bennett was the underdog, but you might have forgotten that on that go-ahead TD to A.D. Mitchell. The underdog QB picked on a young corner and flipped the game. He didn’t flinch after a disastrous fumble that seemingly flipped the momentum of the game. He found Brock Bowers when he needed to. And now, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is ‘Done Taking Risks,’ Not Interested in Returning to the Driver’s Seat

NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from the profession in 2017. And five years later, he still has absolutely no interest in returning to the race track. Instead, the 15-time Most Popular Driver has moved on to become a NASCAR broadcaster, and he quite likes his new gig. But last week, he had the privilege of taking one of the new Next Gen cars for a spin around the world-famous Daytona track. And that had people wondering if Earnhardt was itching to get back to racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Count on the Team to ‘Always Have Your Back

NCIS: Hawai’i posted such a heart-warming, brother-sister kind of photo to tease its next new episode. The snap featured Jesse (Noah Mills) giving a big bear hug to Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami). The NCIS: Hawai’i social media team captioned it “You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Titans#American Football#Sec#Heisman#Usc#Ajc#National Title
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: How to Catch Up on Every Season

“Blue Bloods” has continued to be an impressively successful show, even over 10 years into it’s life. Despite how popular shows about police forces and crime have become on mainstream television in recent years, Blue Bloods consistently hits the mark with ratings. The program’s longevity is certainly in part thanks to the personal plot lines and character development.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Earning Commercial Pilot’s License

If you happen to find yourself in or around the Montgomery, Alabama area, Jamey Johnson just might be flying right over your head. The singer-songwriter hasn’t released an album in a long time. While he says he is working on his latest studio project, he has other things going on. Namely, Johnson has been earning his commercial pilot’s license. And, he has been doing it while going in and out of his hometown of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Fans Weigh in on Newest Episode on Paramount Plus

Seal TEAM just dropped a new episode on Paramount Plus. This one was intensely action-packed, and fans had a lot to say in the show’s Instagram comments. SEAL Team posted a teaser for the show on Instagram, and now that the episode is out, fans are going to that post to discuss their favorite moments and how they feel overall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Parker in Trouble of Losing Position With the Team?

Gary Cole just joined NCIS as Alden Parker, and some fans are worried we’re going to lose him already. Cole joined the series to play the former FBI Agent turned NCIS Special Agent in charge at the beginning of this season. Despite the fact that he joined the show to fill the impossible shoes of since departed Mark Harmon, fans have really taken a liking to him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Posts Antique Photo From the Oregon Trail

LaMonica Garrett is helping fans get excited about the latest episode of 1883 with an old-time photo of his character, the former Buffalo Soldier named Thomas. Garrett has quickly become a fan-favorite since the start of the series just a few weeks ago. And no doubt, fans can’t wait to find out what will happen next for Thomas if they haven’t already watched the new episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: When Will Show Air the Episode Directed by LeVar Burton?

NCIS: Hawai’i has one upcoming episode directed by former Star Trek star and former Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton. Here’s when you can catch it on TV:. The episode directed by LeVar Burton will air on Monday, January 24th, and air at 10/9 Central on CBS. The episode, Spies, Part 1 will also guest star former Hawaii Five 0 actor Beulah Koale. This definitely is one you’ll want to catch when it comes out too because it promises to pack quite the punch.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

366K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy