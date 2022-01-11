ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nigeria v Egypt live stream: How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations from anywhere in the world

By Alasdair Mackenzie
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria v Egypt live stream, Tuesday 11 January, 4.00pm GMT. Two of Africa’s most successful sides go head-to-head when Nigeria face Egypt in a mouth-watering opening match of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday. The Egyptians are the most successful side in the history...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ghana captain Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a "small team" as a controversial late equaliser saw Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the sides finish 1-1 after title contenders Morocco secured their place in the last 16. Ayew's fine early strike had the four-time champions on course to claim their first win in Group C only for Jim Allevinah to blast in a superb 88th-minute equaliser that put Gabon on the brink of the next round but left Ghana's hopes on a knife-edge. The Black Stars were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play as midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured. "It was very small of them, but then that is how it is with small teams," Ayew said.
SOCCER
syracuse.com

How to watch World Cup Bobsleigh: TV channel, time, date, FREE live stream

The 2022 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup competitions take place this Saturday, January 15 (1/15/2022), and the event will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel and streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services. It all comes down to the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympic Bobrun in Switzerland,...
SPORTS
World Soccer Talk

Salah shows up for Egypt, Nigeria through to Cup of Nations last 16

Douala (AFP) – Mohamed Salah got back among the goals for Egypt on Saturday as the record seven-time champions beat Guinea-Bissau after Nigeria secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah’s first-time finish at the back post in the 69th minute in Garoua...
NIGERIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Cup Of Nations#Super Cup#Egyptians#Fourfourtwo#Techradar#Amazon Fire Tv#Nordlocker#Fft#Reuters#Times#Italophile#Football Italia#Channel 4
TechRadar

How to watch Australian Open 2022 and live stream tennis online from anywhere, schedule, draw

Once upon a time they called it the Happy Slam, but Novak Djokovic's scrape with the Aussie authorities has injected a feverish blaze into proceedings. The squabbling will of course be administered with a healthy dose of world class tennis, possibly some of it from the hand of the man himself. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australian Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
NFL
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
The Independent

Tonga turned into ‘moonscape’ by ash from ‘once-in-millennium’ volcanic eruption

Ash from an underwater volcano has made parts of Tonga resemble “a moonscape”, residents of the Pacific island have said.Particles emitted by the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano – a “once-in-a-millennium” event – darkened the sky and contaminated the water supply.Locals have said that the island now looks like the surface of the moon after being coated in a layer of volcanic ash, BBC News reported.Fresh water is now vital on the island, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said, as authorities told the 105,000 residents to only drink bottled water and to wear masks.New Zealand has sent a...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Laptops
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
TechRadar

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 online and stream season 26 from anywhere

After demonstrating his arm-wrestling and, uh, dancing prowess in the last season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard takes center-stage in The Bachelor, and it looks messier than any season we can remember as the beefcake sales rep struggles with his numbers, the search for The One becoming anything but... Settle in for a heck of a ride as we detail how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online from anywhere.
NFL
whathifi.com

The Green Planet live stream: how to watch the new BBC David Attenborough nature series from anywhere

The Green Planet – David Attenborough's latest BBC natural history series – has been called "gobsmacking" and "awe-inspiring". From the world's deadliest flower to the 1000-year-old tropical trees, The Green Planet shows you things no eye has ever seen. The five-part series is free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and in 4K too. Not in the UK? Follow this guide to watch The Green Planet live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy