Montpellier crashed to the worst defeat ever suffered by a French side in European Champions Cup history on Sunday when they were thrashed 89-7 by Irish province Leinster. French pride was salvaged in part by teenage full-back Louis Bielle-Biarrey who scored a hat-trick in Bordeaux-Begles' 45-10 win over Welsh side Scarlets while the Irish had further cause for celebration when Ulster booked their place in the last 16 with a 24-20 win at Northampton. Four-time winners Leinster scored 13 tries -- Montpellier's sole try scorer Masivesi Dakuwaqa was sent off in the second-half -- against a side which had to field academy players due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the first team squad. Nevertheless it was quite a statement from a Leinster side that had not played since December 11.

