For first time, no new inductees selected to Tennis Hall of Fame

The Australian Open, ensconced in turmoil and controversy over Novak Djokovic’s immigration status, still promises to be one for the history books with many competing storylines. Djokovic, deported after the country canceled his visa, will not be able to defend his title. Meanwhile, that creates an opportunity for Rafael Nadal to pass Djokovic and Roger Federer by being the first reach 21 Slam titles while playing in his first of the big four since being ousted by Djokovic in...
