Newport, RI

For first time, no new inductees selected to Tennis Hall of Fame

By Reuters
ESPN
 5 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. -- No new inductees were selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the first time in its history. The Hall has been around since 1955. Grand Slam title...

www.espn.com

Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
The Independent

Emma Raducanu can embrace Australian Open debut with few expectations

As her first match of the season fizzled towards its unsatisfactory conclusion, Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and breathed a long sigh of relief. It had taken less than an hour to shatter any illusions over the rigours of the year ahead, but after nine games without an answer to Elena Rybakina’s destructive power-hitting, Raducanu could at least muster a smile as she spared herself the indignity of a whitewash. It can seem so contradictory, after the impossible heights Raducanu conquered in New York, to imagine reaping any sort of joy from such a faint consolation just four...
TENNIS
Great Bend Post

Barton Athletics announces 2022 Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The Barton Community College Athletic Department announces the election of Jeff Beaman, David Foss, and Christi (Ensz) Rife to its Sports Hall of Fame. Beaman is a former Cougar tennis player and head coach leading the program to multiple national top five finishes, being joined by two-sport athlete Ensz and longtime contributor Foss to the distinguished Hall of seventy-seven current members.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
#Hall Of Famers
Sportico

With Djokovic Out, Australian Open Invites a New Men’s Champ

Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management.  The Australian Open, ensconced in turmoil and controversy over Novak Djokovic’s immigration status, still promises to be one for the history books with many competing storylines. Djokovic, deported after the country canceled his visa, will not be able to defend his title. Meanwhile, that creates an opportunity for Rafael Nadal to pass Djokovic and Roger Federer by being the first reach 21 Slam titles while playing in his first of the big four since being ousted by Djokovic in...
TENNIS

