Ultimate Midi Plugin has announced the release of a new VST plugin for creating chord progressions based on a chord table and rhythm editor: UChord. Chord Table is an intuitive and quick way to select chords. Chords that are in the scale and those that are not in the scale, are visually distinguished, and chords can be played in either Voicing, No Voicing, or Rhythm mode. With the transpose dialog, you can transpose the chord table, scale, and progression at once or separately.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO