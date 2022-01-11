ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

'It’s Almost Unbelievable:' Tulsa Firefighters Find Dog After Early Morning House Fire

By Gabe Castillo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6www_0dif1aWr00

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an early morning fire at a home near West Pine and the L L Tisdale Parkway on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters believe the home was abandoned but found a dog inside after getting the fire under control.

After searching the home, it was discovered that the dog's three puppies died in the fire. Nobody else was found inside the home.

“When we removed the wall, we found her. It’s almost unbelievable that she survived in such a heavily involved area of the house. We hope that someone adopts her. After what she’s gone through, she certainly deserves it," said Engine 2 Captain Nick Wilson from the Tulsa Fire Department.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.

This is developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Dogs
