Fatal Collision on Interstate 5 Blocks Northbound Freeway

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A person was killed Monday evening in a collision on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:49 p.m. to the northbound freeway near the Carmel Mountain Road exit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP, but few other details were immediately available

Officers issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the northbound freeway while they investigated the crash.

City News Service contributed to this article.