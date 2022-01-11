Fatal Collision on Interstate 5 Blocks Northbound Freeway
A person was killed Monday evening in a collision on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:49 p.m. to the northbound freeway near the Carmel Mountain Road exit.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP, but few other details were immediately available
Officers issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the northbound freeway while they investigated the crash.
City News Service contributed to this article.
