Summit, NJ

Summit Financial, Merchant to acquire Fieldpoint Private’s investment advisory unit

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 4 days ago

Parsippany-based Summit Financial Holdings and N.Y.-based Merchant Investment Management will together acquire Fieldpoint Private's investment advisory unit, establishing a partnership that will deliver Fieldpoint Private's banking capabilities through the Summit advisor services platform, SummitVantage. When the deal closes Summit expects to add Fieldpoint's unit, which advises on...

