ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nicholls looking to Rouge Vif for Conti gold

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZXWd_0dif09wO00

Paul Nicholls is set to rely upon Rouge Vif to provide him with a third successive victory in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday.

The Ditcheat handler, who saddled Silviniaco Conti to win back-to-back renewals of the King George at the Sunbury venue, has landed the Grade Two contest named in his honour for the last two years with Frodon and Master Tommytucker.

Master Tommytucker is in the mix once again, but he is instead set to wait for the inaugural Winter Million Chase at Lingfield on Sunday week, leaving Rouge Vif to fly the flag for Nicholls this weekend.

“I’ve put two in the Silviniaco Conti but looking at the forecast it looks a dry week, so the intention at the moment would be to run Rouge Vif at Kempton,” said the champion trainer.

“I suspect we will leave Master Tommytucker for the new two-mile-six race at Lingfield the following weekend as he loves the testing ground.”

A seven-times winner for Harry Whittington, Rouge Vif finished last of four runners on his debut for Nicholls in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November.

Nicholls added: “From what I saw of Rouge Vif at Cheltenham he probably wants this sort of trip and a flat track like Kempton is probably the ideal place to try him over it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iv94U_0dif09wO00
Gelino Bello (right) chases home Blazing Khal at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Gelino Bello appears a leading contender for the team in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has chased home the Charles Byrnes-trained Blazing Khal on his last two starts at Cheltenham, most recently over three miles.

He has the option of sticking to novice company in Saturday’s Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick, but is instead set to enter the handicap arena at Kempton.

“Gelino Bello is in the Lanzarote but he is also in the Grade Two novice at Warwick on the same day. We will study the races as the week goes on, but I’d say at the moment the Lanzarote is where he will run,” said Nicholls.

He has got plenty of boot so this trip probably suits him quite nicely

“I think two-mile-five will suit him better. I’m not saying that he doesn’t get three miles, as if you take the winner out he would have won last time.

“He has got plenty of boot so this trip probably suits him quite nicely.

“He is an improving, nice young horse. I think being back on a flatter track would suit him quite well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scudamore pays tribute as Vieux Lion Rouge is retired

Tom Scudamore paid handsome tribute to popular staying chaser Vieux Lion Rouge who has been retired after a successful career spanning 10 years. Trainer David Pipe has called time on the 13-year-old’s racing days after he was pulled up in the Last Fling Handicap Chase at Haydock last week.
ANIMALS
newschain

Defi Du Seuil seeking Silviniaco Conti renaissance

Defi Du Seuil will make another attempt to get back on track in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday. The JP McManus-owned gelding has flopped in all his four races since winning the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2020. His latest disappointing run...
SPORTS
newschain

Mister Fisher proves too good in Silviniaco Conti

Mister Fisher took advantage of a drop in class to land a deserved success in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old had things easier than on his last visit to the Sunbury track, when he was pulled up in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
SPORTS
newschain

Hopes high for Eldorado Allen in Silviniaco Conti

Joe Tizzard is confident Eldorado Allen “will run a big race” in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park on Saturday. The eight-year-old, who won the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal debut at Exeter, beating the subsequent Tingle Creek Chase one-two Greaneteen and Hitman, is one of a quality quartet in the extended two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two event.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lingfield
newschain

Roger and Harry Charlton announce training partnership

Roger and Harry Charlton are the latest father and son operation to take out a joint training licence. Based at Beckhampton since 1990 when taking over from Jeremy Tree, Roger Charlton has held a licence for 31 years and has trained close to 1,500 winners, including a Derby winner with Quest For Fame in his first year with a licence, which also saw him win the French Derby with Sanglamore.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Wood hauls England back into final Ashes Test in Hobart

Mark Wood bowled up a storm to drag England back into the final Ashes Test, with Australia held to 141 for eight in their second innings at Hobart Wood has bowled with pace and hostility throughout the tour for mostly unflattering figures, but finally had something fitting to show for his efforts with five for 32 as he lit a fire under England’s fading ambitions.Australia’s first-innings lead of 115 meant they had a big enough buffer zone not to panic but at the interval a lead of 256 with two wickets remaining left both sides in the hunt.Alex Carey was...
SPORTS
newschain

Lucas Covolan banned for Port Vale

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their clash with Salford. The Brazilian was sent off during the Valiants’ 3-1 loss at home to Swindon on Saturday for a high challenge on Harry McKirdy. Aidan Stone came on as a substitute and is likely to start between...
SOCCER
newschain

Cheltenham aim for Chepstow victor Mayhem Mya

Chris Honour is looking to run Mayhem Mya at the Cheltenham Festival after she landed the odds with the minimum of fuss in the Cazoo Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow. The five-year-old mare was sent off the 30-100 favourite on the back of a promising hurdles debut in a Listed event at Haydock in December when she was fourth to Haute D’Estime.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy