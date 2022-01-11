ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Title IX survey results show decrease in unwanted sexual contact and increase in awareness of campus resources over four years

By Noah Durham
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReduced social interactions during the pandemic, however, may have contributed to the apparent improvement, according to Title IX coordinator Kristi Clemens. In November, the College published the results of the 2021 Dartmouth Sexual Misconduct Survey. The survey, conducted by the Title IX Office, was completed by students in April 2021, and...

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
oxy.edu

Office of Civil Rights & Title IX

The Civil Rights & Title IX Office receives and responds to reports alleging violations of Occidental College’s civil rights policies, including the Sexual and Interpersonal Misconduct Policy and the Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation Policy. Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation. Occidental College is committed to providing a safe and non-discriminatory learning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dartmouth

Sororities return to virtual recruitment in response to College’s ban on indoor social gatherings

The College will rely on Greek houses to police their own members on social gathering restrictions. As a part of COVID-19 prevention measures for the start of the term, the College announced a suspension of indoor social gatherings until Jan. 18, a move that has prompted some Greek houses to adapt their winter rush processes. However, the College will not enforce the restriction, asking instead that members in houses hold one another responsible, according to Phi Tau president Kai Frey ’22.
COLLEGES
universityherald.com

What Accommodations Are Available to Students Under Title IX?

When a student makes allegations of sexual misconduct and files a complaint under Title IX, that student should not have to fear retaliation from the respondent and should be able to continue attending courses and completing school work in an educational environment that is not hostile. Students may also need physical and mental health care after an incident of sexual misconduct, particularly after reporting the incident to a Title IX coordinator and experiencing retraumatization as a result of the complaint or investigation process. What accommodations are available to students under Title IX to ensure that they continue to have equal access to educational opportunities on campus without fear of a hostile environment or retaliation? There are a number of interim measures that a college or university can provide to ensure compliance with Title IX.
COLLEGES
piratemedia1.com

Campus resources remain accessible for students

Campus and academic resource centers at East Carolina University continue to offer a variety of services and remain available for student use as the Pirates make their return for the spring 2022 semester. The Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD) will operate similar to the fall 2021 semester, CCSD...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Dartmouth College#Sexual Violence#The Title Ix Office
Dartmouth

Need-Blind Admissions and International Students

When President Philip J. Hanlon ’77 last week announced that Dartmouth is expanding its longstanding need-blind admissions policy to include international students, the announcement included a video of five current students and recent graduates who illustrate the critical importance of the initiative. The students—from Bangladesh, Brazil, Burundi, Canada, and...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy