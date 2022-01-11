When should you take your child to the ER? Doctor to answer your COVID-related questions

Over the course of the pandemic, Dr. Bob Wachter has been sharing his data-driven approach on how to best tackle Coronavirus via Twitter. Dr. Wachter, the Chair of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, has remained calm and composed over the last two years, urging his followers to do the same. However, when his son contracted the virus, he found himself conflicted. The COVID expert, as a result of his love and concern, found it difficult to rationalize just how unlikely it was for his son to be killed by the illness. He shared his experiences in a now-viral Twitter thread.
