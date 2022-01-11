When should you take your child to the ER? Doctor to answer your COVID-related questions

Given the wave of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, more people than ever are reaching for at-home antigen tests to assess whether or not they have the virus. This is a good thing—at-home antigen tests involve using a nasal swab to detect the virus and allow people to get results in a few minutes. But over the last few weeks, you might've seen TikTok videos and articles about whether doing a throat swab a nasal test kit is more effective at detecting Omicron. So, to help clear up confusion, we asked two epidemiologists to weigh in on whether or not you should swab your throat when you take a COVID test.

