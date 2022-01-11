ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When should you take your child to the ER? Doctor to answer your COVID-related questions

By Lindsey Mastis
WSET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The latest coronavirus surge is impacting hospitals, including children’s hospitals. 7News will be speaking to an expert Tuesday who says most kids...

wset.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

When you should go to the ER for COVID symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, more than 100 Memphis firefighters were off the job after testing positive for COVID-19. More were out with confirmed exposure. The department posted to Facebook on New Year’s Day, cautioning people that you do not need emergency services for everything, including mild COVID symptoms or testing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Culpeper Star Exponent

Dr. Petri answers your COVID-19 questions, explaining how viruses evolve and when it's safe to visit friends and grandkids

Dr. William Petri, a University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher, answers reader questions about COVID-19, vaccines and, now, the omicron variant. In most cases, omicron causes less severe symptoms. Does that possibly mean SARS-CoV-2 is also weakening? Could this bring us closer to the end of the pandemic?. I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Asking if you should vaccinate your kids is the wrong question

Thursday, on the Dori Monson Show, Dori tried to get to the bottom of an accusation the governor made at his COVID news conference this week:. “It’s very disturbing to me. I heard on the radio the other day, KIRO Radio, some talk person saying that it’s more dangerous to get the vaccine than not to. What a bunch of baloney,” Gov. Inslee said.
SEATTLE, WA
Upworthy

Doctor shares how his son catching COVID changed his approach: 'When it's your kid, you freak out'

Over the course of the pandemic, Dr. Bob Wachter has been sharing his data-driven approach on how to best tackle Coronavirus via Twitter. Dr. Wachter, the Chair of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, has remained calm and composed over the last two years, urging his followers to do the same. However, when his son contracted the virus, he found himself conflicted. The COVID expert, as a result of his love and concern, found it difficult to rationalize just how unlikely it was for his son to be killed by the illness. He shared his experiences in a now-viral Twitter thread.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Click2Houston.com

Lost results? Hidden fees? Your top COVID test questions answered

If you haven’t taken a COVID test recently, you probably know someone who has. We are answering some of your questions about COVID testing and what to look out for when you visit a testing site. From testing costs to worries about fake tests, it’s a growing concern in our area. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is your resource to get answers about suspicious COVID test concerns.
HOUSTON, TX
Well+Good

Should You Swab Your Throat When COVID Testing At-Home? We Asked Experts To Weigh In.

Given the wave of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, more people than ever are reaching for at-home antigen tests to assess whether or not they have the virus. This is a good thing—at-home antigen tests involve using a nasal swab to detect the virus and allow people to get results in a few minutes. But over the last few weeks, you might've seen TikTok videos and articles about whether doing a throat swab a nasal test kit is more effective at detecting Omicron. So, to help clear up confusion, we asked two epidemiologists to weigh in on whether or not you should swab your throat when you take a COVID test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH

