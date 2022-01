NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are worried they’ll be out on the street if the state’s eviction moratorium is allowed to expire Saturday. Many rallied in an effort to extend the moratorium Friday in Manhattan, but organizations representing landlords said tenants have had plenty of time, CBS2’s John Dias reported. Leaders from those organizations said the moratorium has been “crushing” landlords. Extending it even by one day, they said, will lead to more hardship. “I’m behind on my rent again, so it’s been really too crazy for me to keep things as steady,” said Karina Popowitch, a Bronx tenant. The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO