The upside momentum in NZD/USD could now push the cross to, initially, the 0.6885 level ahead of 0.6905, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much’ and we were of the view that ‘the bias is for NZD to head higher to 0.6805’. We did not anticipate the surge in momentum as NZD blew past 0.6805 and soared to 0.6859. Further NZD strength is not ruled but overbought conditions suggest that 0.6900 is likely out of reach for today (there is another resistance at 0.6885). Support is at 0.6830 followed by 0.6805.”

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO