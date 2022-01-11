ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sororities return to virtual recruitment in response to College’s ban on indoor social gatherings

By Shena Han
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College will rely on Greek houses to police their own members on social gathering restrictions. As a part of COVID-19 prevention measures for the start of the term, the College announced a suspension of indoor social gatherings until Jan. 18, a move that has prompted some Greek houses to adapt...

