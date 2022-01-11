ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

By Megan Sheets and John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLJH5_0diexhfw00

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.

Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked scientists that he disagreed with.

“There you go again, you just do the same thing every hearing,” Dr Fauci said.

“In usual fashion, senator, who are distorting everything about me. You keep coming back to personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance.”

Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.

During his exchange with Mr Paul, Dr Fauci laid into the GOP senator for his frequent attacks, which he said were simply a means for Mr Paul to grow his personal brand in the GOP.

“So, why would a Senator want to do this? Go to Rand Paul’s website and you see fire Dr Fauci with a little box that says contribute here. You can do five dollars, ten dollars, twenty dollars, one hundred dollars. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” said the NIAID director, pointing out a donation box emblazoned with his own face in a screenshot taken from Mr Paul’s campaign website.

Follow live updates on Fauci’s Senate testimony

Earlier in the hearing, Dr Fauci warned the committee that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.

“Looking ahead in the context of the inevitable continual emergence of new variants, the importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, namely one that would be effective against all SARS-COVID-2 variants, and ultimately against all coronaviruses, becomes even more apparent,” he told the senators.

He added that there was an “urgent need for such an effort”, and added that NIAID was making significant progress on the issue.

Such a vaccine would theoretically be effective against not only Covid-19, but a wide range of diseases that fall under the coronavirus umbrella, including the common cold.

His remarks come as concerns have been raised by medical experts about the Omicron variant’s effectiveness at evading the protection provided by the vaccine at a higher rate than other variants. Breakthrough cases often prevent as mild or asymptomatic cases, but can still leave individuals debilitated for days and potentially facing long-term symptoms.

Dr Fauci himself is also a long-running target of the right over a wide range of issues. While Mr Paul and others on Capitol Hill have accused him of supporting measures to prevent Covid-19 that are supposedly draconian violations of individuals’ rights, the NIAID director has also faced criticism for unrelated issues such as the use of animals in studies funded by the agency to develop vaccines for serious diseases.

As pointed out by Dr Fauci at Tuesday’s hearing, a man was recently arrested in Iowa after expressing an intent to murder him and being caught with a high-powered rifle and significant amounts of ammunition. The man threatened, according to police, to kill other high-profile politicians including President Joe Biden as well.

Mr Paul is frequently the NIAID director’s top foe on Capitol Hill, mercilessly tearing to the doctor at every available opportunity despite growing warnings that the personal tone of the attacks have fueled the GOP base’s anger against Dr Fauci and encouraged violent threats.

Dr Fauci, in return, has repeatedly pointed out misinformation spread by Mr Paul and other Republicans on Capitol Hill who have driven a division in their caucus with attacks against medical professionals and the Covid-19 vaccines themselves even as party leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and some Republican governors such as Maryland Gov Larry Hogan have taken the opposite approach.

Comments / 66

Mike
4d ago

Everything rand Paul said was true and look this is not rand Paul thinking only they are millions of Americans feel the same way you need to be fired you need to be gone you started all this with your gain of function research in the Wuhan lab in China you started it now you make over $400,000 a year of American taxpayers money while you’re trying to tell him to shut up sit down and pay attention to you.

Reply(4)
36
Matty Guokas
4d ago

the man who went around the rules to fund study of deadly viruses in China that resulted in a Global health crisis in charge of the response....nothing wrong here move along

Reply
16
Vincent Venturella
4d ago

Faust walks away with 350 k per year retirement package from CDC, the highest government retirement in history. He should cut his losses and just go away now and forever.

Reply(3)
19
Related
TheWrap

Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chicagopublicsquare.com

COVID gets Lightfoot / ‘What a moron’ / ‘He’s gone. OK.’

COVID gets Lightfoot. The mayor says she’s tested positive for the coronavirus but—thanks to her vaccinations—feels “fine,” despite “cold-like symptoms.”. ■ Politico’s Shia Kapos: “The irony wasn’t lost on anyone. … Just 17 hours after coming out of battle with the Chicago Teachers Union over whether students should be taught remotely during a pandemic, the mayor said she would be working from home.”
CHICAGO, IL
kurv.com

Fauci Warns Everyone Will Get COVID After Hearing

The top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe symptoms. He made the comments Tuesday after testifying in a tense Senate hearing over the response to new variants.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Watch Ted Cruz savage PBS reporter asking him why he’s not wearing a mask at the podium

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Senator Ted Cruz completely wrecked a PBS reported who asked him why he’s not wearing a mask. The firebrand Senator then savaged the reporter asking why the press doesn’t ask President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki why they don’t wear masks at the podium. Biden then went on to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complete inconsistency on wearing masks during the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#Labor#Project Veritas#The Department Of Defense#Gop#Niaid
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Rand Paul and Fauci

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on January 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I have to say, Alabama, as you know. You have a lot of fans there, by the way. A lot of Georgia and Alabama fans. They said to say hi to you. However, I will say that and I'm going to get into this later. How did you know that I was going to get into this whole thing on my 'Angle'?
POLITICS
FOX 28 Spokane

Senator Patty Murray breaks up tense exchange between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul

WASHINGTON D.C. – Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

432K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy