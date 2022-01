Inflation concerns have started to affect market sentiment, but it is highly uncertain if that will lead to a real market correction or just some short-term dips. Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.

