Giants add four more names to general manager hunt

By Doug Rush
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The list of candidates that the New York Giants would like to interview for their vacant general manager job continues to grow.

Two more names from the San Francisco 49ers are now on the list: assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Peters was promoted by 49ers general manager John Lynch back in February of last year. Before that, he spent the last four years as the vice president of player personnel. And prior to his time with San Francisco, Peters spent eight years with the Denver Broncos.

For Giants fans who recognize the name “Carthon,” they’re right — Carthon is the son of former Giants player Maurice Carthon, who won two Super Bowls with New York from 1985-1991.

The younger Carthon’s playing career only lasted three seasons in the NFL. Once his career was over, he became a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and stayed there until 2011. Then he became the director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Rams from 2012 until 2016.

Carthon joined the 49ers in 2017 as their director of player personnel and has remained there since.

Meanwhile, the Giants also requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro personnel, Adrian Wilson.

Wilson brings that former NFL pedigree to the table, having spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a safety, mostly with the Cardinals. Since his retirement from the NFL, Wilson has spent his time with Arizona as an executive.

Wilson first started out as a regional scout from 2015-2018. He then became the director of pro scouting from 2019-2020 and spent last season as the Cardinals’ vice president of pro scouting.

Finally, the Giants have requested an interview with Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris.

Harris, who had a six-year NFL career that included a brief stop with the Giants in 2006, started as a scout with the Cardinals in 2008. He also served as their director of pro scouting and director of player personnel before being promoted to his current role.

Comments / 0

