(Radio Iowa) – G-O-P leaders in the Iowa legislature are promising tax cuts, welfare reform and new state support for parents who enroll their kids in private schools. Democrats say their focus is on addressing Iowa’s workforce shortage. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver, of Ankeny, says major, permanent tax reform is his main goal. “In a post-pandemic economy, the competition is fierce for jobs and citizens,” Whitver says. “If policymakers want to make this state grow, we must be on the list of states with the lowest income tax in America.” House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford isn’t signalling how low the House G-O-P might like to cut income tax rates — only that the state’s surplus must be returned to taxpayers. “This is something every Iowan can understand,” Grassley says. “The state is taking in more tax money that it needs and Iowans deserve to have that money back.”

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO