Horizon Forbidden West Has Leaked Online Early

By Matt Cook
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Forbidden West is one of the most hyped games of 2022 and any time a game is as hyped as Forbidden West is there are risks of leaks. Unfortunately, it seems as though a full PS4 build of the game has leaked online and is now spreading across social...

gameranx.com

The trailer of Elex 2 was released today on YouTube

Today the devs at Piranha Bytes uploaded a new trailer for Elex 2. The original Elex was released back in 2017. The game published by THQ Nordic finally came up with a trailer for its sequel. The company released a combat trailer of the game to keep the fans riled...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Hitman 3 Year 2 Content Will Be Revealed This Week

Hitman 3 Year 2 gets underway next week. Year 2 of Hitman 3 will begin next week and details of what year 2 will contain will be revealed via live stream this Thursday, January 13. The live stream will take place at 3 pm CET/9 am ET/6 am PT. IO Interactive made the announcement on its website, along with a link to watch the year 2 reveal on the Hitman YouTube channel.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Among Us Still In Demand After Being Most Download Game For PlayStation In December

Among Us was one of the most popular games in 2020, but it wasn’t a title released in that year. Instead, the game came out a few years prior. When the world was dealing with a worldwide health pandemic, quite a few players were found at home. As a result, players were left with finding some new video games to enjoy with friends despite being in various levels of quarantine and lockdown notices. That’s when Among Us picked up steam and gained attention.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Launches

Destiny 2 developers Bungie released a new trailer for the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. The new video gives a further glimpse into just how menacing Savathûn’s Throne World will be. Check out the new trailer below. Bungie announced in 2020 that The Witch Queen would...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Players on Steam Getting Full Refunds

Steam is breaking its own policies to appease the angry mob. Battlefield 2042 has continued to lose players and anger long-time franchise fans since its November release. With rage reaching a record high, Steam is gearing up to break its own policies to appease the angry mob with a full refund for the EA Dice title. Typically, players can apply for a refund if a game was purchased within the last 14 days and has less than two hours of gameplay time logged. Some players have taken to social media to share their experiences with Valve’s storefront, claiming that the rules are being bent for PC users.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Take-Two Includes Midnight Club In List Of Games With Mobile Potential

The company behind heavy-hitting game titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, Take-Two, recently announced the biggest acquisition in gaming history with its purchase of Zynga. Along with this news, the company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that Take-Two plans to bring their biggest games to mobile and, oddly, included Midnight Club in the list. Even though the racing franchise hasn’t seen a new release since 2008.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Surpasses 15 Million Players in Two Months

No surprise here--the game had the biggest launch week in Xbox history. Forza Horizon 5 celebrated the biggest launch in the entire 20-year history of the Xbox, and the racing title continues to speed its way into the record books. With five million players on its first day and ten million within the first two weeks, the game has now surpassed 15 million players according to industry analyst MauroNL on Twitter. Congratulating Playground Games for the impressive benchmark, the post in question provides a screenshot as proof, listing the current Forza 5 playerbase at 15,009,018. Reaching this figure in only 65 days equates to an average of over 230,000 daily.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Vanguard Zombies: Season 1 – How To Complete The Mini-Easter Egg Quest

Get a glimpse into the future of Vanguard Zombies. This isn’t exactly what Zombies fans were hoping for, but there is an Easter Egg quest in Der Anfang, included with the new Void objective update. The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode is a divisive subject for the community, but the developers have promised more incoming updates. We’ll just have to wait until Season 2 to see how a full Easter egg quest pans out. Until then, you can get a hint at the future with this mini-Easter egg quest.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Crafting, New Areas

Will trainers be able to craft their own equipment while exploring the Hisui region?. Pokemon Legends: Arceus got a six-minute introductory video in Japan, teasing loads of impressive gameplay footage. Only weeks away from the semi-open-world entry in the 25-year-old series on January 28, a new gameplay trailer has been uploaded to the official English Nintendo YouTube channel showing battles, gameplay, and the title’s crafting system.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PUBG Was Not Influenced Into Free To Play Model

More players now diving into the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, has been around since 2017. The video game had quickly gained a large following. But, for several years, we saw this game as a premium title. Players had to purchase the game to enjoy it. That’s now changed as the game recently went to a free-to-play model. While the gates are now open for more players to try the title out, don’t confuse the business change for staying competitive.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update To Be Announced In 2022

Unfortunately, the game most likely won't release this year. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S first debuted in November 2020 and since then, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been anxiously awaiting its next-gen release. Industry Insider AccountNGT recently held a Q&A session on Twitter regarding information about several games. Among them, they revealed that there’s a high probability Rockstar will announce its next-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 this year. However, they also added that a 2022 release for the game is unlikely.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date Announced

Everyone's favorite pink protagonist returns this March. The next mainline game in the Kirby series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, will be released on March 25. The open-world, 3D title was first announced at November’s Nintendo Direct with a brief trailer. While the enemies shown were familiar, the world shown looked very different from the typical Dreamland, resembling a post-apocalyptic city. Along with the release date, Nintendo also dropped a new trailer highlighting the title’s two-player cooperative gameplay and the new copy abilities for our favorite pink protagonist.
VIDEO GAMES

