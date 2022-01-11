Horizon Forbidden West Has Leaked Online Early

The most recent update, patch 6.05, released earlier this month. Final Fantasy XIV has had an eventful month. The Endwalker expansion, released in December, has driven a staggering number of people to the MMO, and many long-time Final Fantasy fans are calling the most recent ending to the Zodiark and Hydaelyn arc the best storytelling in the franchise to date. While a few patches have been made to the game in the last month, fans have been unsure what to expect going forward. The game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently appeared on an episode of Radio Mog Station to address this issue, telling players to expect more details on future updates in late February 2022.
