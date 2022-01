A hazardous former bentonite mine in northwest Wyoming has been reclaimed to address safety concerns, the Bureau of Land Management announced recently. The Cottonwood Creek Bentonite Mine, which sits on public land three miles north of Cody, was abandoned in the 1960s. The area has become popular for off-roading, so the agency developed a plan to remove the hazards and reclaim the mine site, the BLM said in a press release last week.

