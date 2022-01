Strength: One of the reasons Mahomes is so special is because he excels in so many different areas. Most quarterbacks fail somewhere: They can’t throw deep, they commit too many turnovers or they aren’t mobile. Mahomes does not take sacks (and the lowest rate of pressures are converted into sacks against him). He has thrown more interceptions this year but historically has a very low pick rate. He’s mobile. He can make any throw you can imagine and then some you can’t. He had less on-the-run production this season than last but is still elite in that area. Simply put, his strength is his wide range of exceptional talents.

