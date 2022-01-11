ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Tricks

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. The show itself moved to the warmer months and has...

www.gearpatrol.com

Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in America’s Largest Cities

U.S. vehicle sales were roughly 15 million in 2021. This represents a decline of nearly 3 million from recent years, 2020 notwithstanding, as COVID-19 continued to curb demand, while a global microchip shortage hampered supply. Of the many new cars Americans bought in 2021, a handful of models stood out as especially popular, particularly in […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021. Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value....
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Ford F 150#United States#Nactoy#Hyundai#Gti#North American Truck#Rivian
InsideHook

The 10 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2021

In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Toyota Is Now America’s Best-Selling Automaker

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp looks set to embarrass American automakers on their home turf by ending the year as the U.S. market’s top-selling brand for 2021. Toyota had previously reported it moved 688,813 vehicles in the United States from April to June, outperforming General Motors and setting the stage for the rest of the year. At the time, the domestic manufacturer claimed its numbers were down due to the global semiconductor shortage that continues to disproportionally impact American automakers. While there are a few sound logistical reasons for that, the chip deficit also becomes a convenient excuse for brands that cannot seem to get their general supply chains under control. No matter how you slice it, GM looks to have screwed up managing inventory and Toyota is picking up the slack.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Among Best Cars Tested By Consumer Reports

The eighth-generation C8 Corvette is an exciting new addition to the nameplate’s legacy, introducing a fresh mid-engine layout that breaks from decades of Chevy Corvette history. Now, the C8 Corvette has been recognized by Consumer Reports as a top performer in the organization’s road tests. Consumer Reports recently...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Mazda May Be Cooking Up a Rotary-Powered Sports Car After All

Rumors about Mazda building a new rotary-engined sports car have proliferated ever since Mazda pulled the RX-8 after 2012. Mazda stoked those rumors with their spectacular RX-Vision rotary sports car concept they unveiled in Tokyo in 2015, and the company has affirmed the desire to build such a rotary sports cars — if it becomes feasible. Now, however, we have some new evidence the brand has been working on one behind the scenes.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Named Best Car To Buy In 2022 By Green Car Reports

Lucid's debut sedan beat competition from the Mercedes EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Rivian R1T, and Volkswagen ID.4 to win GCR's annual Best Car to Buy award. Green Car Reports has been testing and reviewing environmentally-friendly cars for over a decade, so their annual Best Car to Buy award carries a good amount of weight within the EV industry. For 2022, the website has chosen the Lucid Air as the best new EV you can currently buy.
CARS
Outsider.com

Ford F-150 Is America’s Most Popular Vehicle: By the Numbers

Ford F-150 truck was America’s most popular vehicle in 2021, according to a new study. reported that pickup trucks were the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of the country. The study notably observed more than 17.4 million vehicle sales throughout the U.S. in 2021.
CARS
Robb Report

It Sure Sounds Like Production of the New C8 Corvette Will Begin in May

The new year may be just two weeks old, but Chevrolet is already preparing for 2023. The Detroit auto giant plans to start producing the 2023 C8 Corvette in early May, according to the Corvette Action Center (h/t Motor1.com). That would mean that the sports car’s eagerly anticipated high-performance variant, the Z06, could be on the road by the time fall rolls around. The enthusiast website reported on Thursday that General Motor’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant will stop building the 2022 ‘Vette on May 6 and that production of the 2023 car will begin on May 9. In past years, there has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

