CAHPS Participation Exemption Request Deadline Is March 31

BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning Saturday, health insurance companies will be required to cover the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests and there are some things consumers need to know. WHAT’S COVERED? The program only applies to new tests you buy. You cannot get refunds for any tests you bought before January 15, 2022. WHICH BRANDS? Health insurers are required to cover any test which is approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. (see the full list here) HOW MANY? There is a limit on the program. You can only get a reimbursement for up to eight tests per month. Health insurers have been figuring out how...

