Brian Flores Was Fired on Monday, Already Set to Interview for Another Head Coaching Job

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago
It didn't take long for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to land an interview to continue his head coaching career.

Just one day after Miami shocked the football world by firing him, Flores has an interview set with the Bears according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He posted a 24-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins. Flores is expected to interview with multiple teams and is one of the top head coaching candidates on the market.

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Corey Washington
5d ago

Brian Flores should have never been fired but Stephen Ross, Dolphins owner well we all know about him. Think his plans of getting Harbaugh out of Michigan backfired on him! Reports have it Jim Harbaugh is staying in Lansing!

Edward Jones
5d ago

I hope he gets another chance in spite of Dolphins not making the playoffs he had them on track to Better next season. I was totally surprised he was let go. Yet others are still coaching. Bears would be better fit for him.

