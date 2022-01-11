Brian Flores Was Fired on Monday, Already Set to Interview for Another Head Coaching Job

It didn't take long for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to land an interview to continue his head coaching career.

Just one day after Miami shocked the football world by firing him, Flores has an interview set with the Bears according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He posted a 24-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins. Flores is expected to interview with multiple teams and is one of the top head coaching candidates on the market.

