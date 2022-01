Cameras follow the talented sisters, their momager and dance instructor as the girls juggle being kids with pursuing their dreams in competitive New York ballet. For parents looking for an entertaining show that you can watch with your young daughters, look no further than Rylie and Codie’s World, a brand new web series just launched on YouTube. Cameras follow talented sisters, Rylie, 13, and Codie, 9, through their stomping grounds of Harlem as their momager, Stacie J., sees to it that they enjoy the normal facets of being kids all while navigating the competitive world of ballet as Black girls.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO