Premier League

Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea to assess an ankle injury set to keep him out for three-four weeks... but Norwich boss Dean Smith does not expect his parent club to end the loan spell early

By Siobhan-marie O'connor For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, has returned to his parent club in London to receive an ankle injury assessment, Dean Smith has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side's trip to West Ham on Wednesday, Canaries boss Smith provided an update on Gilmour's fitness but also said that he did not believe Gilmour's loan spell would be cut short.

'Billy has got a high ankle (sprain) injury so it will probably put him out for three or four weeks,' he said.

Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour has returned to his parent club Chelsea to assess ankle injury

'He has gone back to Chelsea today for them to assess it but hopefully he will be back for his treatment and rehab over the next few days.'

The Scottish international has been a regular for Norwich under Smith's reign at the club, and when asked if Gilmour's loan could be ended early, Smith insisted 'no, I don't believe so. I don't think the injury is significant enough for that.'

'I believe it is an injury where he will be assessed by Chelsea and then sent back to us. Hopefully in the next three weeks he is back playing,' he added.

The youngster is likely to miss the rest of Norwich's games in January and joins Mathias Normann (pelvis), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) on the list of Canaries players currently ruled out through injury.

Gilmour, 20, was absent from Norwich's FA Cup success over Charlton on Sunday and was singled out for criticism from a small section of the Norwich faithful at Crystal Palace last month when Norwich were hammered 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Norwich have had a turbulent time with injuries and Covid-19 cases and were without 11 players for their last clash of 2021.

Norwich boss Dean Smith gave an update on the midfielder but expects loan spell to continue

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all returned in the 1-0 win over Charlton which halted the club's five-match losing streak that included a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Dean Smith called for 'context and perspective to be put on some results' and that he 'thought the criticism of a couple of our results was over the top.'

'I know it is similar for a lot of other clubs as well but it is hard enough when you get promoted to win games with your best XI out there in that first season back, so with 10 or 11 players out - and eight of them probably starters - it is nigh on impossible,' Smith said.

'I feel we have been a little bit unfairly criticised in the last three (league) games where our squad has been decimated,' Smith added.

'I think there is a slight ignorance about the football club from people outside of Norfolk and Norwich. I look at Liverpool last season and they were struggling to make the top four.

'They lost (Virgil) Van Dijk, they lost Alisson (Becker), they lost Joe Gomez and a couple of others. We played three games where we were pretty much decimated as a squad.'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was happy for Gilmour to join Norwich on loan for the season

