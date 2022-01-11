ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Virgin Ambition – “Sinner’s Cave”

By Bslowbro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrungy alternative rockers Virgin Ambition’s latest single is all about devilish deeds....

AUDIO: Odd Fellows – “Deuces”

Odd Fellows have a new track out, and they’re all about style on “Deuces.” The track lives on a sick loop, and it creates a super laid-back feel while the emcees coast on the beat. The track has the feel of an old school West coast hip hop track, with the group bringing relentless bars. Tracks like these show a lot of promise for whatever’s next for Odd Fellows, and you should definitely keep them on your radar for 2022. “Deuces” is a jam, and you can listen to it here below:
AUDIO: Kenny Kamz – “Ultimate (Freestyle)”

Kenny Kamz is looking to start his year off proper, and he does so with a new track that he dropped, “Ultimate.” A freestyle set to a slick sample, Kamz doesn’t need the drums to get the heads nodding. Lyrically, the song gives you just a little bit of his backstory, and the verse is about being proud of what he’s done and being motivated to keep going. We got an EP from Kenny Kamz in 2021, as well as plenty of singles, but we’ll see what the new year has in store for the emerging rapper. Check out “Ultimate” here below:
AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Night Reminder”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher is out with a full-length album, featuring all six of the singles he’s released in the last year. He conjures an aura of wholesomeness while acknowledging past pain over thirteen tracks. His warm and friendly folk rock sound makes it feel like he’s reading from a story book on how he got here. Whether he’s getting to know someone’s story in “Where You’re Coming From” or observing life unfold as it should in “Nothing At All” or cherishing his life partner in “Scovia”, Fisher is keen on growth, love, and family over the course of “Night Reminder.”
AUDIO: Madame Black Rose – “Heartsong”

With her newest single, ‘Heartsong’, Madame Black Rose ventures into a rarely explored territory. Furthermore, with her delicate and new-age vocal approach, the singer takes us on a journey, tugging at our heartstrings along the way. Even though the singer is not new to the scene, she still...
AUDIO: Meadowers – “Capacity”

Emo rockers Meadowers have a new single out ahead of their upcoming album “Nothing Wrong And I Trust You.” It’s a song that wishes for better days; we try burying that which causes us pain but it does us no good unless we heal. Such tribulations often make us look to higher powers for guidance. Stay tuned for Meadowers’ record due next month.
AUDIO: Bad Year – “The End”

Pop punk rockers closed out 2021 with a single about getting through hard times. We go through life never truly knowing how everything ends, no matter how much we try to plan. Nothing truly prepares us for the pain that kills us inside but we just keep living to see what happens next. It’s a lively and powerful jam from Bad Year that reminds us we’re all in this together.
AUDIO: CJ Folds – “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)”

After several singles that have caught our attention, CJ Folds’ sophomore album, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is out now. 16 heartfelt tracks make up this record, and you can tell from the intro alone that Folds poured his heart out into this release. There are plenty of songs about a failed relationship, and the many stages of moving past that here, but that sets the best stage for Folds to showcase his vocal abilities. Guest verses from Langston, AremitRo$, Eli $tones, and Jordyn Sade put some added flavor into the songs, but CJ Folds does a great job of commanding the spotlight here. If you need some good music for heartbreak, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is for sure the album to go-to. Check it out below:
AUDIO: Lennin Ledesma Featuring LiRoot & TJB – “Sour Patch Kid 2”

Lennin Ledesma, LiRoot & TJB have all been busy as of late, but managed to link up for a new single, “Sour Patch Kid 2.” The follow-up to a collaboration from Ledesma’s 2020 “Unwrapped” project, the trio talk about how life was growing up, and how that shaped who they are today. The raps skew towards the backpack side of things, without being too over the top lyrically. It feels like a cypher to some extent, with the trio of rappers taking to the mellow beat with ease. The song will certainly have you nodding along, and each artist brings just enough to the mic to take things in new directions with every verse. Listen to “Sour Patch Kid 2” below:
AUDIO: Heezy The Artist & Tombo – “Waiting”

After a productive 2021, Heezy The Artist is starting the new year off strong, dropping a new EP with producer Tombo. “Waiting” features six tracks that don’t overstay their welcome, airing out some emotions in the short time that they’re playing. Heezy delivers his bars with a bit of apathy and some dread, but by design, playing off of some production that blends lo-fi and trap. It’s a project that feels extremely contemporary, yet will age well as music evolves. “Waiting” is a quick window into the world of Heezy The Artist and Tombo, and if 2022 is anything like 2021, there’s much more on the way this year from both acts. Check out the EP below:
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer Featuring Rob van der Made – “Naturimba”

While we’ve already seen what Mike Neumeyer can do in terms of marimba soundscapes, his experimentation continues to evolve, enlisting the help of Rob van der Made for “Naturimba.” The track features Neumeyers sonic bliss via long, curious sounding marimba and vibraphone melodies, and is combined with nature sounds to even further paint the scene that the two are able to create via improvisation. The bright melodies mixed with the animal sounds give the feel of watching a majestic nature documentary, moments before the action is about to pick up. If you’re looking to drift away a bit, “Naturimba” can certainly put you in the wild for a moment. Check it out below:
VIDEO: G-Gifted – “The Comeback”

G-Gifted’s “Growth” project just dropped, and before that, he prefaced things with the video for the project’s intro, fittingly titled “The Comeback.” The track is short, but tells you everything you need to know about the album. G-Gifted has an unrelenting love for hip hop, and is in the process of healing and getting back into his regular flow, as are a lot of people in the current state of the world. The performance clip from DineroGangRay features G-Gifted at the lakefront, and we even get a glimpse of his merch to boot. Check out “Growth” if you haven’t already, and you can watch the video for “The Comeback” below:
AUDIO: Dev Diamond – “Dev”

Dev Diamond is an artist that doesn’t truly have a lot of constraints, and he’s willing to explore his sound on his new album, “Dev.” Things open with the guitar-driven track, “The Avenue,” but the album dips into the realms of pop, hip hop, and R&B in the course of 13 tracks. The biggest credit to the album, though, is that it is able to do all of those things without anything feeling truly out of place. Dev Diamond is opting to take the road less traveled on this album, and sometimes that’s the one that is the most exciting. Check out “Dev” here below:
VIDEO: Devil Met Contention – “Neon”

Great bands push themselves when given the opportunity, and Devil Met Contention have definitely done that with their new 10-minute epic sci-fi video for “Neon.” The song comes from their “Wait” EP, but the star of the show here is the Ehson Rad-directed video starring K. Eliot Smith. The visual features an astronaut that has crash landed and must find his way, soundtracked by the single. The song was already fairly dramatic sounding, but when paired with the clip, the whole project takes on a new dimension. “Neon” is truly a work of art, and you can check out the video below:
AUDIO: No Serial Killer – “I Luv Myself”

The brilliant ensemble No Serial Killer have released their latest single, ‘I Luv Myself.’ This track maintains its vitality throughout, which is one of the reasons it is now at the top of several radar lists. Staying beyond the box of modern norms, this one has an unmistakable...
AUDIO: The Nunnery – “Floating Gardens”

Experimental artist The Nunnery have a new project that was released on Friday, and it’s a wonderful usage of layers and structuring to create a mellow bliss. “Floating Gardens” features several tracks that utilize loops of Sarah Elstran’s voice, producing an almost choral effect as the backbone of the track. Elstran also performs the lead vocal parts with the charm of an indie singer/songwriter, singing with a vulnerability to her voice that feels relatable and warm. Unlike many experimental projects, this release feels like it progressively picks up steam, with driving percussion and building sections of songs. “Floating Gardens” is right for the chill times in your life, and you can check it out below:
AUDIO: Pendrop Poet – “Many Phases”

Pendrop Poet is known for putting their heart on their sleeve when it comes to music, and that’s the case once again with a new release, “Many Phases.” As you can guess, the project takes on a multitude of different emotions, with the combination of sung and spoken word pieces. It’s a unique combination of two conventional artforms, and the sounds and genres covered also vary greatly, as well. It’s a sonic hodgepodge, but it all comes together to an extent that feels like the songs belong in the same collection. No matter what you’re going through, there’s likely a relatable audio counterpart on this album. Get emo with Pendrop Poet with “Many Phases” below:
VIDEO: Trub Sixblock Featuring Young Sta – “Warzone”

Certain elements of songs can get you hyped no matter the circumstance. As soon as the low-end piano chords hit on Trub Sixblock & Young Sta’s “Warzone,” you know what type of track you’re in for. The track is full of street talk, with both artists not shy to disclose the details of their lifestyles. There’s a lot of bounce in the beat, and both Sixblock and Sta coast on the beat with ease. The performance clip from CameraGawdz has the crew up at the studio, talking a big game and living the life. There’s certainly more where this comes from, but you can get your first listens to “Warzone” here below:
AUDIO: Stancilboi – “Never Fold”

With a strong first single on a wide range of streaming platforms in “Butterflies,” Stancilboi had his work cut out for him in delivering a follow-up. His latest is “Never Fold,” and he’s more than up to the challenge, putting together a mid-tempo track about being resilient against his doubts. There’s lines about addiction to cope with stress and paranoia, and it’s certainly not sugar coated. “Never Fold” is a very raw, emotional track, but a strong choice for a sophomore release from a new artist. Check out the single here below:
