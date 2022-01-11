ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Splash Beverage Stock Skyrockets On Deal To Sell TapouT Drink In Walmart Stores Across Florida

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida, beginning with 47 Walmart Inc...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
Benzinga

The Next Metaverse Stock Could Be...Walmart?

A new report indicates one of the world’s largest retailers is pushing into the metaverse, which would likely support a future multitrillion dollar opportunity for the emerging sector. What Happened: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has filed trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a future presence in the...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

Sundial is a different business this year as it has expanded into the retail cannabis sector. Its adjusted EBITDA numbers have looked strong as of late, but cash burn remains a problem. Dilution could drag the stock down, even if Sundial performs well this year. This year will be a...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Food Drink#Splash Beverage Group Inc#Sbev#Tapout Performance#Walmart Inc Lrb#Wmt
FOX 2

Walmart continues to temporarily close stores for COVID cleaning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Walmart continues to temporarily close stores for COVID cleaning across the United States this month. Two stores recently closed near St. Louis and others closed in Washington, Texas, Delaware, New Jersey, and Georgia. Reuters reports that the company closed nearly 60 stores in COVID hotspots temporarily in December. This was before […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Splash Beverage Stock (SBEV): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) – a portfolio company of leading beverage brands – increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Splash Beverage Group announcing it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida beginning with 47 Walmart stores located in major metropolitan regions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Why Splash Beverage Group Shares Are Soaring Today

Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores across Florida metropolitan areas. Walmart has approximately 341 stores in Florida. Splash Beverage Group's TapouT is set to begin selling in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

The top January deals at Walmart to shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking for a bargain, or received a Walmart gift card over the holidays, you may be wondering what...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Autoweek.com

Walmart and FedEx Sign Deals for BrightDrop Vans

Walmart signed an agreement to reserve 5000 vans from GM's BrightDrop electric delivery van startup, for use with Walmart's InHome delivery service. FedEx has reserved priority production for 2000 delivery vans from BrightDrop, after an initial order of 500 vans, the first of which were handed over in December 2021.
ECONOMY
CBS 46

Walmart closing stores in Duluth, Newnan for cleaning

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two Walmart stores in the metro Atlanta area are closing early today for a deep cleaning. The stores are located at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth and the other is at 1025 Highway 24 E in Newnan. According to Walmart, the stores will close at...
DULUTH, GA
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy