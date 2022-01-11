ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need Best Smart TV Recommendations

Hello Dimers! Hope you all & family are doing well in these tough times. We are gonna come up with an article on 'Best Smart TVs in India with...

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Roku TV is the No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System in U.S.

Roku, Inc. announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku® Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on available data from January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021. Additionally, Roku...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Tvs#Buying Guide#Valuable Recommendations#Recommendation Stories
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bluetooth Earbuds for Gaming On the Go

If you’re a gamer, a headset might seem like the go-to choice to wear while playing. But earbuds have their advantages over headsets, both when you’re gaming on a PC or tablet at home, or while you’re on the go. For starters, they’re generally more affordable, and have plenty packed into their small size. These buds are designed with powerful drivers to produce deep bass, balanced mids and shimmering highs, with the goal of bringing out pure, crisp sound from your favorite games. While some work better than others on different consoles and devices, a good pair of wireless buds should pair...
ELECTRONICS
cryptocoin.news

Samsung Brings NFTs Into Smart TV Line-up

If you can flaunt your NFTs on Twitter, why not in the living room? Many may be trying, but Samsung fulfills the dream of bringing NFTs to households; the tech giant’s smart TV line-up for 2022 will feature NFT management. An “intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing, and trading...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

The Samsung Freestyle Is A Projector With Smart TV Features

It would obviously be great if you could afford a massive TV in your living room, but maybe you can’t, or maybe you just don’t have the space for it. The next best thing would probably be a projector which gives you a bit more flexibility and freedom.
ELECTRONICS
chainbulletin.com

Samsung Reveals Smart TV NFT Platform

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics started 2022 by revealing three TV models that will feature an integrated NFT discovery platform, the company said in a press release on 3 January. According to the announcement, Samsung’s new line of TVs will come with a new Smart Hub — designed to...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

CES Unveiled: Best smart home tech

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — CES Unveiled was a bit sparsely attended this year as Covid reared its head, but we still found a few new smart home products that we found interesting on the show floor.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Regular TV Vs Smart TV_

The best TVs are out there somewhere, but knowing which one is best for you can be a confusing and often burdensome journey. Modern consumers must consider regular TVs vs smart TVs. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. Smart TVs can connect to Wi-Fi and have access to streaming content. Smart TVs can connect...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

LG reveals its 2022 smart TV lineup and webOS 22 update

LG is one of the most popular manufacturers of TVs, and the company’s lineup of WebOS-powered smart TVs is usually on par (or slightly ahead of) competing options from TCL, Samsung, and other big names. It wouldn’t be a CES week without some new smart TVs, and sure enough, LG has announced its 2022 smart TV lineup and some updates for its webOS software.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

Roku Investors Should Watch Its Smart-TV Sales in 2022

Roku was the No. 1 smart TV operating system in the U.S. the last two years. Copying that playbook in international markets is a big growth opportunity. SmartTV users can be more lucrative for Roku long-term. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was quick to proclaim its dominance of the U.S. smart TV market...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Smart TV with Ethernet Port Vs. WiFi_

Today’s best TVs will almost always come with Internet connectivity so users can watch content on-demand and access an array of streaming services. In addition, smart TVs come with options to connect to the Internet via WiFi or ethernet cable. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, so below, we’ll get into the details of a smart TV with an ethernet port vs WiFi and clarify which setup is best for you. Also, there are valuable sources regarding Smart TVs vs streaming devices for those in the market debating between the various ways to connect and stream content.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google TV is looking to expand into smart home and fitness

Google TV’s Director of Product Management, Rob Caruso, has suggested that the company plans to bring new features to its product this year. According to Caruso, Google TV is looking to expand its tools and integrate with more smart home and fitness devices. Working For Notebookcheck. Potential new features...
TECHNOLOGY
bestproducts.com

6 Best Smart Locks That Are Equally Clever and Convenient

Have you ever felt super accomplished and proud of yourself for managing to grab all the groceries out of your car and closing the trunk in a single trip, only to have your hopes and dreams smashed in a second when you realized that as soon as you approached the door, you forgot to grab your keys out of your pocket?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real! Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday! On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Best Budget Gaming TV 2022

You've surely seen the prices of 4K TVs coming down. It's now more or less the case that any TV you see a good deal on will be a 4K model. That's certainly great news for anyone who wants to get a 4K TV, but it also means that you can get 1080p and HD TVs at even lower prices. With that smorgasbord of budget gaming TVs in front of you, and even some 4K TVs, it's not a bad idea to think about snagging a quality gaming TV to enjoy your favorite Xbox Series games, PS5 games, or PC games across a big screen.
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Best 65-inch TV for 2022

Now more affordable than ever, 65-inch TVs are an increasingly popular choice for most households, even if you’re only plopping down to watch your favorite TV show for the millionth time. You can get an exceptional 65-inch TV — with smart features and other desirable attributes — for less than $1,000, and sale prices for budget models routinely dip below $500. I prefer using 65-inch screens when I make side-by-side comparisons of TVs here at CNET, because nearly every mainstream TV-maker offers this size. They’re not so big that they take over most living rooms, but they’re large enough to showcase HDR-quality video and 4K resolution while you watch your favorite movies and TV shows. Most can also serve as an excellent gaming TV.
TV SHOWS
Advanced Television

Report: 2022 decisive for Smart TV OS market

At the end of last year, Samsung announced it would open its own operating system to other TV manufacturers. This decision came only a few months after LG started to license its webOS TV platform to third-party TV makers, that would consequently be allowed to integrate LG’s operating system into their TV sets. LG already disclosed a few deals with TV manufacturers, such as Konka, or Blaupunkt for example.
TECHNOLOGY

