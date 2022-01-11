Need Best Smart TV Recommendations

Now more affordable than ever, 65-inch TVs are an increasingly popular choice for most households, even if you’re only plopping down to watch your favorite TV show for the millionth time. You can get an exceptional 65-inch TV — with smart features and other desirable attributes — for less than $1,000, and sale prices for budget models routinely dip below $500. I prefer using 65-inch screens when I make side-by-side comparisons of TVs here at CNET, because nearly every mainstream TV-maker offers this size. They’re not so big that they take over most living rooms, but they’re large enough to showcase HDR-quality video and 4K resolution while you watch your favorite movies and TV shows. Most can also serve as an excellent gaming TV.
