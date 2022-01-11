ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Famous People Born Today- Mary J. Blige Is 51

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Coles is 60 (“Living Single,” “Six Feet Under,” “Pay It Off,” “Celebrity Mole”) Aja Naomi King is 37 (“Person of Interest,” “Blue Bloods,” “Deadbeat,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) Phyllis Logan...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Perry
Person
Phyllis Logan
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Felix Silla
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Alice Paul
Person
Darryl Dawkins
Person
Blige
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
David Foster
Person
Lunchmoney Lewis
Person
Clarence Clemons
Person
Newton Faulkner
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Aja Naomi King
Person
Amanda Peet
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
Billboard

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Mary J. Blige a Happy Birthday With Throwback Video of Kobe

Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mary J. Blige‘s 51st birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 11) with a heartwarming video with her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant. “Happy birthday MJB,” the model and philanthropist wrote alongside the video, which shows herself and the NBA legend singing along to Blige’s performance. According to Naomi Campbell, who commented on the post, the singalong took place at Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday party in December 2019.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famous People#Jack And Jill#New Jersey Nets#Lil Brianna#The Chemical Brothers#Brownstone#Maxeedied
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy