New Citywide Audit Suggests Denver Needs Better Public Communication

By Ellie Sullum
303magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret: Denver residents aren’t exactly satisfied with the city’s ability to communicate important information. Nearly everyone in Denver remembers the last time they found out about a bike lane construction project just as it disrupted their morning commute. The Denver Auditor’s Office found this type of disruption happens too...

