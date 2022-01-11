New Citywide Audit Suggests Denver Needs Better Public Communication

There is no dispute that police departments are having a hard time attracting recruits. It is hardly a new issue. In fact, there have been fewer applicants for police jobs for more than ten years in Wisconsin. It has gotten worse following the murder of George Floyd and amid a pandemic. But a Republican plan for providing more support for Wisconsin’s police departments seems little more than a stunt. Top legislative republicans held a news conference this week to announce a plan to provide bonuses to newly hired officers. They would also launch a marketing campaign to try to lure candidates from out of state. Not necessarily bad ideas, but it doesn’t seem those pushing the plan are all that serious. They compiled their plan with no democratic input, after cutting Governor Evers’ budget proposal to increase state aid to communities to help pay for things like law enforcement. But this latest plan is flawed because they propose paying for it with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money is spent at the discretion of the Governor, and is one-time money. But this is not a one-time problem, and funding for solving it needs to be sustained. Lawmakers should work to address police shortages, but should do so in a bipartisan and sustainable way.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO