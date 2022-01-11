Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Do y’all remember Pokémon GO, the mobile app game that, a few years ago, had people walking out in the middle of the street, getting robbed and running smack into various hazards while staring at their phone screens trying to catch a figure that only existed on said phone screens?

Well, if you had to guess at all the dangers of the game, it’s likely “cops just saying ‘f*** it’” wasn’t on your bingo card. Yet, in 2017, two LAPD officers were fired after their patrol car’s in-vehicle dash-cam caught them ignoring a robbery call so they could play the game. And on Monday, a California appeals court denied the ex-cops’ bid to get their jobs back.

According to court documents, on April 15, 2017, former officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell received a call about a robbery in progress at Crenshaw Mall. The two reportedly explained their absence by saying they were in a “loud area” and simply didn’t hear the call, but the dash-cam footage reviewed by the department the next day showed they did, indeed, hear the call but chose to ignore it despite them being located a “short distance from the mall” where the robbery was happening.

In fact, Lozano could be heard on the recording saying “screw it” shortly after the call came in and Mitchel was heard telling his partner that a “Snorlax just popped up at 46th and Leimert.” (Apparently, a Snorlax is a rare Pokémon. Don’t feel bad if you already knew that—it only means you’re a child or an unbelievable nerd.) The LAPD investigation also found that the two went on discussing the game for “approximately the next 20 minutes.”

According to Newsweek, “Lozano and Mitchell argued that the in-vehicle recording system was used improperly by the city in a disciplinary manner and that Los Angeles officials used private conversations obtained by the recording system to justify the termination.”

Bruh…what?

What the hell would an in-vehicle recording system even be used for if not to monitor what goes on inside the patrol car in case of police misconduct or anything else that might be used as evidence? It’s wild that the ex-cops weren’t even arguing that they did nothing wrong, but were instead arguing that the department had no right to use its own surveillance tools to catch them doing wrong.

Obviously, the court was hearing none of that blue nonsense and upheld the cop’s firings stating that they were caught “willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer’s response” and that they were “disingenuous and deceitful in their remarks” to superiors.

Listen: It’s a good thing these cops were taken off the streets because they might be a danger to citizens of the most marginalized and vulnerable race among us—the Pokémon community.

Who knows how many POC (Pokémon ogled by cops) have been dealing with constant harassment by police officers? Obviously, Lozano and Mitchell spent a lot of time following them around when they were minding their own business and breaking no laws and trying to take them into custody without probable cause. It wouldn’t be surprising if racist officers were intentionally calling a certain one “Pikerchu” with the hard R then telling their superiors it was an honest mistake.

Just because the PLM movement isn’t getting much steam doesn’t mean Poké brutality isn’t a serious problem in America.

Systemic anti-Poké-ism in policing has to stop.

1. Kokou Christopher Fiafonou

Source:Kossi Adayi 1 of 121

2. Alhaji M. Sow

Source:iOne Digital 2 of 121

3. Anthony Harden

3 of 121

4. Andra Murphy

4 of 121

5. George Watson

5 of 121

6. Antwan Gilmore

6 of 121

7. Robert Anderson, 38

7 of 121

8. Tory Brown, 22

8 of 121

9. Ryan LeRoux, 21

9 of 121

10. Leneal Frazier, 40

Source:Getty 10 of 121

11. Demetrius Stanley, 31

11 of 121

12. Ashton Pinke, 27

12 of 121

13. Andrew Brown, 42

13 of 121

14. Matthew Williams, 35

14 of 121

15. Daunte Wright, 20

Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 15 of 121

16. Marvin D. Scott III, 26

Source:GoFundMe 16 of 121

17. Kurt Reinhold, 42

Source:Getty 17 of 121

18. McHale Rose, 19

18 of 121

19. Xzavier Hill, 18

Source:Change.org 19 of 121

Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon

21. Patrick Warren Sr.

Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 21 of 121

22. Carl Dorsey III, 39

22 of 121

23. Dolal Idd, 23

Source:GoFundMe 23 of 121

24. Andre' Hill, 47

24 of 121

25. Joshua Feast

25 of 121

26. Maurice Gordon

Source:Mercury LLC 26 of 121

27. Casey Goodson Jr.

Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 27 of 121

28. Rodney Applewhite

Source:Ben Crump 28 of 121

29. A.J. Crooms

29 of 121

30. Sincere Pierce

30 of 121

31. Walter Wallace Jr.

31 of 121

32. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois

Source:Twitter 32 of 121

33. Jonathan Price

33 of 121

34. Deon Kay

34 of 121

35. Daniel Prude

35 of 121

36. Damian Daniels

36 of 121

37. Dijon Kizzee

37 of 121

38. Trayford Pellerin

Source:GoFundMe 38 of 121

39. David McAtee

39 of 121

41. George Floyd

41 of 121

42. Yassin Mohamed

42 of 121

43. Finan H. Berhe

43 of 121

44. Sean Reed

Source:Twitter 44 of 121

45. Steven Demarco Taylor

Source:S. Lee Merritt 45 of 121

46. Ariane McCree

Source:The Herald/YouTube 46 of 121

47. Terrance Franklin

47 of 121

48. Miles Hall

Source:KRON4 48 of 121

49. Darius Tarver

Source:S. Lee Merritt 49 of 121

50. William Green

50 of 121

51. Samuel David Mallard, 19

51 of 121

52. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17

Source:facebook 52 of 121

53. De’von Bailey, 19

53 of 121

54. Christopher Whitfield, 31

54 of 121

55. Anthony Hill, 26

55 of 121

57. Eric Logan, 54

57 of 121

58. Jamarion Robinson, 26

58 of 121

59. Gregory Hill Jr., 30

59 of 121

60. JaQuavion Slaton, 20

60 of 121

63. Jimmy Atchison, 21

63 of 121

64. Willie McCoy, 20

64 of 121

66. D’ettrick Griffin, 18

66 of 121

67. Jemel Roberson, 26

Source:false 67 of 121

68. DeAndre Ballard, 23

Source:false 68 of 121

69. Botham Shem Jean, 26

Source:false 69 of 121

70. Antwon Rose Jr., 17

Source:false 70 of 121

71. Robert Lawrence White, 41

Source:false 71 of 121

72. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24

Source:Getty 72 of 121

73. Ramarley Graham, 18

Source:Getty 73 of 121

74. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31

Source:Getty 74 of 121

75. Trayvon Martin, 17

Source:Getty 75 of 121

76. Wendell Allen, 20

Source:Getty 76 of 121

77. Kendrec McDade, 19

Source:Getty 77 of 121

78. Larry Jackson Jr., 32

Source:Getty 78 of 121

79. Jonathan Ferrell, 24

Source:Getty 79 of 121

80. Jordan Baker, 26

Source:Getty 80 of 121

81. Victor White lll, 22

Source:Getty 81 of 121

82. Dontre Hamilton, 31

Source:Getty 82 of 121

83. Eric Garner, 43

Source:Getty 83 of 121

84. John Crawford lll, 22

Source:Getty 84 of 121

85. Michael Brown, 18

Source:Getty 85 of 121

86. Ezell Ford, 25

Source:Getty 86 of 121

87. Dante Parker, 36

Source:Getty 87 of 121

88. Kajieme Powell, 25

Source:Getty 88 of 121

89. Laquan McDonald, 17

Source:Getty 89 of 121

90. Akai Gurley, 28

Source:Getty 90 of 121

91. Tamir Rice, 12

Source:Getty 91 of 121

92. Rumain Brisbon, 34

Source:Getty 92 of 121

93. Jerame Reid, 36

Source:Getty 93 of 121

94. Charly Keunang, 43

Source:Getty 94 of 121

95. Tony Robinson, 19

Source:Getty 95 of 121

96. Walter Scott, 50

Source:Getty 96 of 121

97. Freddie Gray, 25

Source:Getty 97 of 121

98. Brendon Glenn, 29

Source:Getty 98 of 121

99. Samuel DuBose, 43

Source:Getty 99 of 121

100. Christian Taylor, 19

Source:Getty 100 of 121

101. Jamar Clark, 24

Source:Getty 101 of 121

102. Mario Woods, 26

Source:Getty 102 of 121

103. Quintonio LeGrier, 19

Source:Getty 103 of 121

104. Gregory Gunn, 58

Source:Getty 104 of 121

105. Akiel Denkins, 24

Source:Getty 105 of 121

106. Alton Sterling, 37

Source:Getty 106 of 121

107. Philando Castile, 32

Source:Getty 107 of 121

108. Terrence Sterling, 31

Source:Getty 108 of 121

109. Terence Crutcher, 40

Source:Getty 109 of 121

110. Keith Lamont Scott, 43

Source:Getty 110 of 121

111. Alfred Olango, 38

Source:Getty 111 of 121

112. Jordan Edwards, 15

Source:Getty 112 of 121

113. Stephon Clark, 22

Source:false 113 of 121

114. Danny Ray Thomas, 34

Source:false 114 of 121

115. DeJuan Guillory, 27

Source:false 115 of 121

116. Patrick Harmon, 50

116 of 121

117. Jonathan Hart, 21

117 of 121

118. Maurice Granton, 24

118 of 121

119. Julius Johnson, 23

119 of 121

120. Jamee Johnson, 22

Source:S. Lee Merritt 120 of 121

121. Michael Dean, 28

Source:S. Lee Merritt 121 of 121

Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired was originally published on newsone.com