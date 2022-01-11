ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Betty White Suffered a Stroke Six Days Before Her Death, According to Death Certificate

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0diedU9V00

Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days before her death on Dec. 31 at age 99, according to her death certificate. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The beloved comedy star’s official cause of death was listed as a cerebrovascular accident (the medical term for a stroke), in which blood flow to the brain is blocked, leading to a lack of oxygen. White passed away in her home in Los Angeles, California. The death certificate lists her legal name as Betty Marion Ludden, since she took the name of her late husband Allen Ludden. They were married from 1963 until Ludden’s death in 1981.

Known as the first lady of American television, White’s Hollywood career spanned eight decades, including iconic turns on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

A planned film to celebrate her 100th birthday will still be shown in theaters under a slightly different name. Originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, it has been renamed Betty White: A Celebration following her death.

The film serves as a retrospective of White’s lie and career and includes tributes from stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Kimmel, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, and more. It also features what is now White’s final on-screen interview.

Betty White: A Celebration will screen across the US for one night only on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s birthday. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
thefocus.news

Are all the Golden Girls stars dead now after Betty White’s passing?

The Golden Girls starred Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. Betty White died of natural causes just weeks before her 100th birthday – are all the key cast members of Golden Girls now dead?. Are all the Golden Girls dead now after Betty White’s passing?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Death Certificate#Tmz#American#Celebration
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas announced on Wednesday (January 5th) details about upcoming funeral arrangements for the late Hollywood icon. During his chat with People, Witjas says that Betty White’s funeral will be private and not in the public eye. “The arrangements are being handled privately. And that was Betty’s wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s ‘Private’ Funeral Plans Revealed: How Fans Can Honor Her In Lieu Of Public Service

Although Betty White will be laid to rest privately, fans of the TV icon can still be involved in honoring her legacy. Here’s how. Although she lived the majority of her life in the public eye, Betty White will get some privacy when she’s laid to rest at her upcoming funeral. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the TV icon’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to US Weekly on Jan. 5, four days after Betty passed away at age 99. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” Jeff added.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

2K+
Followers
472
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy