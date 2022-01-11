ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an...

Mountain Lion Relaxes Near Carey, Idaho

If you like wildlife spotting, Carey looks like a good place to get started. A woman dropped me a line over the weekend and shared some pictures and a video. These were posted by her daughter, Chantel Melo. I asked Mom if she could ask her daughter for permission to post the images. A short while later, Mom wrote back and said I could.
CAREY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
You Too Can Visit Most Depressing Neighborhood in Twin Falls, ID

Floral Avenue is an ugly red-headed stepchild. I’ve been told it’s the last unpaved street in the city (there may be a block or two elsewhere). A fellow sent me a picture of the sign. It was nailed to a pole at the intersection of Eastland Drive. I got a good belly laugh (mine are very loud considering the size of the resonating chamber!) I dropped him a line with some questions about the situation. He wrote back and explained he has often made a case for getting the street paved but claims his pleas fall on deaf ears.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Battle Royale On YouTube

I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The 5 Best Dog Breeds to Own in Idaho

There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Fish and Game Proposes Designated Campsites at Silver Creek

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Idaho Transportation Dept. to Offer Construction Skills Training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to host an intensive five-week training course in construction-related fields at three locations in the state: Idaho Falls, Boise, and Rathdrum. ITD said the need for skilled construction has never been greater with a growing state economy. Chosen applicants will learn how to run heavy equipment, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and earn a free Commercial Driver's License. To be eligible applicants must be 21, have a valid driver's license, can pass a drug screening plus a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants do not need prior experience in the field. The program is federally supported. To apply and get more information contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152. Classes start at various times depending on the location. ITD said most of the graduates go on to get jobs with companies in the industry.
IDAHO STATE
Bucked Up Supplement & Apparel Store Opens In Twin Falls ID

A new apparel, accessory, and supplement store is now open in Twin Falls. The location offers in-store shopping, as well as online ordering of its signature, pre-workout products. Bucked Up is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1544 Fillmore Street. Staff shared a virtual tour of the new store on...
Careful: Air Stagnation Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho into the Weekend

An air stagnation advisory has been issued for parts of Southern Idaho through at least 3 PM Saturday afternoon. An air stagnation advisory means air quality conditions will become poor during the advisory time. Air stagnation, as explained on Weather.com, happens when a temperature inversion traps air over a specific area. As that air remains trapped and stagnant it becomes polluted with all the emissions of that area. These emission include vehicle exhaust and home fireplaces.
ENVIRONMENT
5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MISSING: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Was Jan 10

A 17-year-old female from Gooding County, Idaho, has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact was Monday. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website recently added Alassandra Marie Burkhardt to its more than 30 active cases statewide. Her last contact date was January 10, according to the IMPC profile.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Will Wearing Masks Become Mandatory in Idaho Due To Omicron?

It use to be growing up, that if someone wore a mask over their face, it was assumed they were up to no good or potentially robbing a place. To wear one on an airplane was seen as a red flag and drew attention. It use to be against the law to enter a bank with a mask on, but it has become a rule in the last couple of years to wear one to enter certain locations, especially if you aren't vaccinated. As COVID numbers begin to rise again and the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, should wearing a mask be mandatory everywhere?
IDAHO STATE
