Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO