If you’ve been using Microsoft Teams for work-related communications but you have not updated your app to the latest version, Google encourages you to do so. It seems that a bug has affected the app, blocking emergency calls on Android devices. And while both Google and Microsoft are working on solving this issue, the former is reminding users of the app to “urgently update” to the latest version of Teams. While having an older version may not exactly be the root cause of the issue, it can be one of the reasons why this is happening.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO