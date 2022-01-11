Health markers to keep you on track for 2022

(WYTV) – How’s that resolution coming to get in better shape? So many people resolve to do that each January and so many have a hard time following through. Go easier on yourself or you’ll find yourself giving up after a few days or a few weeks at best. Okay, so how can you make this the year you actually stick to it? Wellness physical therapist Dani Johnson says to make sure your goals are realistic.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO