Pets of the Day from FurKids

Our Pet of the Week, THOMAS, doesn't stand on formalities - you can call him Tom Tom. He's waiting to meet you at It Takes a Village. THOMAS is a 4-year-old terrier mix weighing about 45 pounds, and this is his second time around at ITV. THOMAS was adopted once before but was returned after his owner had to move, so now he's looking for another forever home. THOMAS has been in a few playgroups at ITV and has done pretty well, although he tends to play a bit rough with the cats. Also, our friends at ITV think THOMAS would do best with older or no children.
