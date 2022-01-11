ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets of the Day from FurKids

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophie the cat has a quirky personality and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

York News-Times

A Paws For Pets -- From darkness to light

On October 22, I got a 6 a.m. phone call from Kim our dog manager. She wanted me to come the shelter right away. Someone had left a cat outside the front door at York Adopt A Pet. I had no idea what to expect to find. I would have never guessed what was waiting for me. I hadn’t quite imagined what I would find and I wondered who, when, where and why.
YORK, NE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THOMAS the Terrier is Waiting for Adoption From Indiana Pet Shelter

Our Pet of the Week, THOMAS, doesn't stand on formalities - you can call him Tom Tom. He's waiting to meet you at It Takes a Village. THOMAS is a 4-year-old terrier mix weighing about 45 pounds, and this is his second time around at ITV. THOMAS was adopted once before but was returned after his owner had to move, so now he's looking for another forever home. THOMAS has been in a few playgroups at ITV and has done pretty well, although he tends to play a bit rough with the cats. Also, our friends at ITV think THOMAS would do best with older or no children.
INDIANA STATE
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Selena

Selena is a beautiful 4-year-old Shiba Inu/Shepherd mix!. She is housetrained, easy to manage, playful and loving. Her confident and friendly demeanor complements her independent side. She is never too needy but always ready to engage with her humans. She will do best in a home with kids 10 and...
PETS
MassLive.com

National Dress Up Your Pet Day: Keep your pets warm with these dog and cat coats

Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, and since we are in mid-January, it’s the perfect time to find an extra layer of protection and warmth from the chilly season. While over-the-top costumes may not be your thing, we rounded up a mix of adorable outerwear for dogs and, yes, cats (we can’t speak to the ease of getting a cat into a jacket, but they do exist!).
PETS
101.5 WPDH

Do People Actually Participate in Dress Up Your Pet Day?

National Dress Up Your Pet Day is today (Jan. 14) and we want to know if the Hudson Valley will be participating. I gotta say, I'm really not much for putting clothes on my pup. I've known people that dress up their pets on a regular basis and it's kinda goofy and cheesy in my eyes, but to each his own. That being said there was that one time I won a Kiss t-shirt from my friend Trivia Rich at one of his Hudson Valley Trivia Night events, and the shirt was entirely way too small for me, so I put it on my dog Jax for a photo op. But that was the one and only time!
HUDSON, NY
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Calypso

Calypso is an almost 2-year-old Shepherd Mix with the best ears and the most beautiful sleek black fur!. She is a super smart girl with a lot of energy! She's looking for a forever family who is willing to work on her mind and who can be consistent with a routine, rules and training.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Kane Kanay

Kane Kanay is a Mastiff/Cane Corso Mix. He's 6 years and 7 months old. If there ever were any "Cutest Older Gray Muzzle, Manatee Lipped Guy" competitions, this larger than life sweetie would take first place!. He's giant, but gentle and great with people big and small. However, he would...
PETS
WKYC

'National Dress Up Your Pet Day' is Friday: Send us your pet pics

CLEVELAND — Calling all pet parents! Friday is “National Dress Up Your Pet Day” and we want to celebrate by sharing your photos on TV. So get your pets dressed in their best and send us a few photos because we might feature them in a 3News broadcast or right here on WKYC.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Oreo

CORDELE, GA – Do you like yours with ice cold milk or fancy like the shake with the whipped cream on top?. Today’s pet will certainly call to mind everyone’s favorite sandwich cookie….or maybe a song that talks about a fancy date night!. You guessed it!...
CORDELE, GA
Newport News-Times

Pet Improvement: Clips from 2021

So much happened in 2021 that I thought it would be worth a review. Indoguration: It has finally happened. The first ever shelter dog has taken up residence at the White House. Major Biden is a primarily black with tan German shepherd dog (GSD). Born in January 2018, he was later fostered then adopted by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA).
ANIMALS
cbs3duluth.com

Pet of the Day: Goofey

Northwoods Humane Society, Hayward, WI-- Meet Goofey; an 8-year-old large breed mix who’s looking for his new home. Goofey was given to the shelter after his original family went through a divorce. After nearly 500 days, he is still there. Shelter representatives say they cannot believe he is still...
HAYWARD, WI
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Cousteau

Cousteau an 8-year-old Pit Bull. You can adopt him from the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. He's been there since July 4, 2020. Cousteau is a gentle, loving soul looking for a comfy place to spend his golden years. He also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
psychreg.org

Pets Also Suffer from Blue Monday

Welcoming a pet home is a joyful and life-changing experience. There are many benefits to having a pet, and we’re seeing more research showing us that pets can positively impact our overall physical and mental well-being. From more time spent outside walking our dogs, adding structure to our days and providing companionship, these benefits have all been shown to support our well-being.
PETS
WRAL

Pet of the Day, Jan. 10

Meet Bella! This playful 2-year-old Boxer loves trips to the beach, visits to the park and living an active lifestyle. But she still enjoys taking downtime to cuddle with her human on the couch. She's good with kids and dogs, and she's crate-trained. If you're ready for a great adventure partner, learn more about Bella at LoveMuttsRescue.org.
PETS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How to keep your pet from becoming a cone head

What's the worst part about your pet having surgery, an injury or an infection?. Paws down, your pet would say that it's being forced to wear an Elizabethan collar — not the big fancy lace getup popularized during the 16th-century reign of Elizabeth I, but the unwieldy plastic version that your veterinarian sends home with stern warnings that your pet must wear it to prevent chewing or licking at stitches or an affected area.
PETS
forthoodsentinel.com

Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter

There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200. Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
PETS

