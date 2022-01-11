Jefferies Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO