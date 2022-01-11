ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January...

Signature Bank Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.96 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.48M (+31.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has...
Silvergate Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.4M (+99.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Goldman Sachs Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.88 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.08B (+2.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
2021: A Year In Review

The 2k portfolio returned ~26% for 2021. We are already more than a week into the New Year and 2022 is looking like a choppy set of rapids as the everyone continues to guess what the Fed will do, how quickly they will do it, and if Omicron will upset the comeback that has happened around the world.
Jefferies (JEF) Stock Down on Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss

JEF - Free Report) tanked 9.3% in response to lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Nov 30) results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.36 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line, however, compared favorably with $1.11 earned in the prior-year quarter. Results were hampered by a drop in...
Key Financial Firms Set To Report Q4 Earnings As Sector Heats Up

Apart from oil and gas stocks, there's no hotter sector this month than financials, and many of its leaders report Q4 earnings the coming week. Goldman Sachs (GS) is among them. Finance Select Sector SPDR (XLF) is up more than 5% so far in January, off to the second best start of the year…
Global WholeHealth Partners declares stock dividend

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) declares a special one-time dividend of two shares of common stock for each one share of common stock. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 31. See GWHP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
Delta Air Lines Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) made its first adjusted profit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 in the third quarter. Travel demand has slowly recovered over the past year amid vaccine rollouts and the easing of travel restrictions. Despite the spread of new coronavirus variants, such as Delta and Omicron, the airline said last month that demand and fares continued to rebound. Delta management confidently said then that the airline would post a profit in both the fourth quarter of 2021 and for all of fiscal 2022.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).
Q4 Earnings Preview: U.S. Bank Reports May Extend Sector Rally

After a solid new-year rally, top US banks begin reporting their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. Investors remain optimistic that higher interest rates and improving demand for credit will fuel further profit growth. The benchmark KBW Bank Index, which tracks 24 of the largest US lenders, is off to its best...
Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In updating estimates, Read flags wider...
