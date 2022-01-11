ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Martin Reynolds: Official at the heart of lockdown-busting No 10 party row

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdNTU_0dieaxjV00

Martin Reynolds is one of the most senior officials in No 10 but had largely avoided the limelight until the emergence of his email inviting colleagues to “socially-distanced drinks” during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

As Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary he plays a key role advising the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues.

He served as the UK’s ambassador to Libya before being appointed to the role at the heart of No 10 in October 2019.

The Cambridge graduate had previously served in a range of Foreign Office roles in Whitehall, South Africa and Brussels.

Before joining the Foreign Office, he was a City lawyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGSyu_0dieaxjV00
Martin Reynolds (back left), the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, attends a Cabinet meeting (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said the influence wielded by the principal private secretary within Downing Street was not widely appreciated.

“The PPS exercises far more influence and actual power over many issues than Cabinet ministers,” Mr Cummings said.

“He can nudge policy, he can nudge vital appointments (real power). He can and does walk into the PM’s office and exclude all political people ‘on security grounds’.”

A leaked photograph of the Prime Minister and officials drinking in the No 10 garden on May 15 2020 – five days before the “bring your own booze” event that Mr Reynolds invited colleagues to – showed the PPS sat at the same table as Mr Johnson.

Mr Cummings used a blog last week to defend the May 15 gathering – where he was pictured at the same table as Mr Reynolds, the Prime Minister and Carrie Johnson.

However, he said a “senior No10 official” invited people to “socially-distanced drinks” in the garden on May 20 – an apparent reference to the email sent by Mr Reynolds.

Mr Cummings said that he and “at least one other” special adviser warned “this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”.

“In my opinion the official who organised this should anyway have been removed that summer because of his failures over Covid,” Mr Cummings added.

“I said this repeatedly to the PM. The PM rejected my argument.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

What rules were the public being told to follow when No 10 aide organised lockdown gathering?

On 20 May 2020, the day Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 - according to a leaked email - England was under tough Covid-19 restrictions.Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.But such gatherings were forbidden at the time, even outside.The prime minister imposed England’s first lockdown to combat the coronavirus in March 2020.Although the government’s “stay at home” guidance was relaxed on 13 May 2020, strict curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM approved No 10 party knowing it broke rules, says Cummings as Labour lead grows

Boris Johnson approved a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020 despite knowing it “broke the rules”, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister’s former adviser apparently urged Mr Johnson at the time to cancel the event. “The PM waved it aside,” Mr Cummings alleged. Mr Cummings’ comments come as the partygate scandal continues to lower the government’s standing in the eyes of the public, with one recent poll suggesting that Labour has now extended its lead over the Tories to 13 points. Opposition MP have accused the government of trying to distract the public from the issue by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Busting#Uk#The Foreign Office#Cabinet#Pps
The Independent

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign.Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to “bring your own booze” drinks in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The Met is only investigating a Black politician’s lockdown party – why?

More than a dozen lockdown-breaking parties are now alleged to have taken place across Whitehall, including several within Downing Street that were attended by the prime minister, yet the only one currently being investigated by the Metropolitan Police is the one held by Black politician Shaun Bailey.The former London mayoral candidate, 50, was forced to quit his role as chair of the assembly’s economy committee this week after it emerged that he had attended a party thrown by his campaign staff at Conservative Party headquarters in London during lockdown in December 2020.He’d already – rightly – stepped down from his...
SOCIETY
BBC

Downing Street apologises to Queen over lockdown parties

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace for two staff parties in No 10 on the night before Prince Philip's funeral. The gatherings, first reported by The Telegraph, took place on 16 April 2021 and went on until the early hours. The PM's spokesman said it was "deeply regrettable that...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Boris Johnson party row: What do people in Harlow think?

Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after admitting attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown. What do people think in Harlow, Essex - the county seen by many as a political barometer?. The prime minister has been under political pressure ever since revelations of parties during lockdown...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lockdown party allegations facing UK PM Johnson

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, and an internal inquiry is being carried out to establish the facts. British media have reported that at least 11 gatherings took...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson party row: Mixing work and socialising in No 10

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson told MPs that he was technically within the rules when he attended a drinks party in his own back garden on May 20, 2020, during lockdown. He set out part of the defence he has put forward to the senior civil servant, Sue Gray,...
POLITICS
BBC

Downing Street parties: Welsh secretary admits row damaging government

A member of Boris Johnson's cabinet has conceded allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown are hurting his party and the UK government. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he had not met anyone who is not "deeply conscious of the effect that this has on people's attitudes" to both. He...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy