Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan award tickets are now available on OneWorld partner Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and they are terrible. The new award chart for Royal Air Maroc includes some of the highest one-way Transatlantic award costs. The award fees are hysterical, especially for an airline known for mediocre service at best. Fortunately, the new award option, even though costly, includes several new destinations previously unreachable by Mileage Plan awards. Unfortunately, Alaska is sticking to it’s archaic award policy and limiting partner redemptions to a single airline partner per direction.

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO