Rainbow Six Extraction trailer continues sci-fi's love of wrecking the Statue of Liberty

"They have no qualms about replacing us." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Bigbug or Big Bug, the latest film from Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It seems to be a play on the idea of robots recognizing how flawed humans are, and containing them for their own safety. Set in the near future, the sci-fi film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) "Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul – or not!" It's arriving on Netflix in February for everyone to watch. The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This definitely looks as wacky and as wild as you'd expect from Jeunet, with plenty of weird characters and colorful sets. I need to watch this.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO