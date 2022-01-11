ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 11th: Jonathan Bailor HR 2

Cover picture for the articleHealthy living expert, Jonathan Bailor on whether or not calories...

1310kfka.com

January 4: Jared Fiel with CDOT HR 3

There’s a new Girl Scout cookie this year! There’s a new candidate for the 8th congressional district. Also, there’s Jared Fiel with CDOT, new workers, who talks about I-25 and the Marshall fire. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
1310kfka.com

January 7th: Dr. Michael Busler HR 1

Public Policy Analyst and Professor of Finance at Stockton University, Dr. Michael Busler talks about the rise of inflation and his predictions for 2022. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
1310kfka.com

January 10th: Dr. Deirdre Pilch and Brady Hull HR 3

Superintendent at District 6, Dr. Deirdre Pilch addresses their new guidelines for operating with COVID-19 for the district. Host of the Hull Show, Brady Hull talks NFL and some of his favorite players to look out for. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
1310kfka.com

January 7th: Kevin Carr HR 3

Host of Fat Guys at the Movies, Kevin Carr breaks down this week’s new and upcoming movie releases. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
1310kfka.com

January 12th: To cruise or not to cruise? HR 1

Cruise ships have become a breeding ground for COVID-19, but should that stop you from sailing the seven seas?. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
1310kfka.com

January 5: Local News Roundup HR 2

The rods in Weld are still slick. Also, an old scam involving fake warrants has returned. Protecting adults from COVID isn’t protecting kids from mental health issues. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
1310kfka.com

January 15 – Bruce Dick and Ryan Yoder

Fort Collins basketball coach and Clark and the Coach co-host Bruce Dick joins the show, as well as Resurrection Christian basketball coach Ryan Yoder. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Tuesday, January 11th

All the cartoons from the latest issue. How you know you’ve made it, by city. The rules of my apartment building’s laundry room. All the things I mean when I write “Congrats!” on your Facebook page. Job-interview questions they’re dying to ask you. Enter the...
